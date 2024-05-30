Call of Duty: Warzone Match Limit Is Being Raised

Call of Duty: Warzone is the free-to-play game from COD, letting players pile into a battle royale game and battle it out to win. Not only do players get access to some cool skins monthly if they pay for the battle pass but can also unlock some interesting new cosmetics as well. While most battle royales only allow up to 100 players into a match at once, and it is up to the player to be the last one standing, but now Actvisition is wanting to up the number.

Actvisition has officially announced and confirmed that the number of players that can be in a single match, making the new max number 120 players, which is progressing it by 20 which is a lot honestly. This comes from a tweet that was shared by the developer which is Raven Software. The tweet suggests that the numbers will be increasing, which one time the limit was 150 players, but they downsized to 100 until now.

This new change was also talked about in the May 29 patch notes from COD as well, stating how the number would be increasing by 20. Back before, with the 150 players, Activision said they downsized their lobbies due to the fact of them seemingly being “too chaotic” according to GameSpot.

Call of Duty: Warzone is avaliable on all platforms, including Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. With all the other paid games also being available on these platforms as well.