New Marvel Game Releasing Soon Will Be Unplayable For Many

Gamers who love Marvel will be shocked by this already, seeing that there is a Marvel video game coming out that…is not even on a device that anyone really owns to play it on. There is a What If…? game that is being released exclusively on the Apple Vision Pro headsets, which means that barely any of the fans of Marvel will be able to play the game considering the headset costs more than 3 thousand dollars to purchase and that is just not workable for most people.

What If…? is a series that is mainly on Disney+ where the storylines are mixed with different characters doing different things they normally wouldn’t be, that is not in their character style at all. For example, Peggy Carter being the first Avenger instead of Captain America who is Steve Rogers – things like that. But according to GameRant, there is to be a game releasing that is based off of the series but only owners of the Apple Vision Pro headsets will be able to play the game.

As of right now, it is really uncertain about whether or not this game will ever come to even of the cheaper VR headsets like the PSVR2 or the Meta Quest 2, or even a future model of these cheaper headset designs. But it seems there are no plans currently to bring it anywhere else other than the Apple Vision Pro…which again, leaves so many players out of ever getting to experience the game which is sad.