MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Superi 46

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 has arrived with an array of new content to dive into. It wouldn’t be a new season without a fresh batch of weapons getting added to the loot pool. One of those weapons belongs to the submachine gun category and it goes by the name of the Superi 46. If you want to see what the Superi 46 is capable of in MW3 and Warzone, you’re going to have to spend some time unlocking it first.

Activision describe the weapon as a “pistol-caliber carbine chambered in 4.6x30mm is designed to give impressive stopping power with a skeletonized, lightweight frame. Exceptionally adaptable, this weapon can be modified to excel in most combat scenarios.”

More Call of Duty guides

How to unlock the Superi 46 in MW3 and Warzone

To add the latest submachine gun to your arsenal, you must complete Sector 6 of the Season 4 battle pass. This is a free sector, meaning you don’t have to purchase the battle pass to get access to the gun. All you have to do is play matches to progress towards building up your Battle Pass Token reserves, so you have enough to unleash the submachine gun.

If you’re too eager to wait, you can always purchase a bundle containing a Superi 46 blueprint. The Wildlife Wanted: Guerrilla Warfare Tracer Pack includes the Overgrown Devastation Superi 46 blueprint. The bundle is priced at 2,400 Call of Duty points and it also contains a Guerrilla Warfare Loading Screen, Chewing Bullets Emblem, Most Wanted Orangutan Weapon Sticker, Go Bananas Decal, Jungle Business BAL-27 blueprint, and the Jungle Rule Operator Skin.

Once the Superi 46 is in your hands, you can begin levelling it up in MW3 and Warzone to unlock attachments and a new set of camos that are tied to the gun.