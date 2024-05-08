AEW Fight Forever Showcases Season 4 Content

The title AEW Fight Forever might have taken a while to come out, but All Elite Wrestling has been true to its word of updating the game and fleshing out its roster in a good amount of time. They’ve already added some big singles and tag team wrestlers while also fleshing out both the men’s and women’s rosters with some of the company’s biggest talents. They even expanded the game with a special battle royale mode via Stadium Stampede. The title continues to grow, and that’s going to continue even more thanks to the addition of Season 4, which just got a special video today showcasing the content it has.

The character they’ve been teasing the most for Season 4 is Samoa Joe. Up until two weeks ago, he was their world champion and one of the most dominant forces that AEW has ever seen. He’s been in the industry for decades, including being one of the main champs of the original version of Ring of Honor before AEW head Tony Khan bought it. When he “crossed the line” to come to AEW/ROH, it was a big deal, and he’s delivered ever since. Fans love him, and now they can cry, “Joe’s gonna kill you!” all they want as they play him.

The second character that the trailer shows off is Adam Copeland, whom you might know under the name “Edge.” He came to the company in late 2023 and has been on a tear for the ages. His presence always gets the crowd going, but he’s proving that not only can he hang with the younger generation of wrestlers, but he WANTS to be in AEW and make it an even better company. He’s even admitted that he’s doing new moves and sequences to test himself and showcase what he can still do. Plus, he’s the current TNT champ!

Finally, there’s the J-A-Y, aka Jay White! He’s the leader of Bullet Club Gold, and he was another big hire that AEW made in 2023. Since his arrival, he’s been a key player in both the singles, tag team, and trios divisions. He was part of a near hour-long tag team match during the summer that helped highlight how much AEW loves its tag team division, and at their most recent PPV, Dynasty, the “Bang Bang Gang” won a match to become the unified trios’ champions.

You can check out the trailer for AEW Fight Forever Season 4 below:

Season 4 of #AEWFightForever is here!



This season features Samoa Joe, Adam Copeland and Jay White! Also included are 2 all-new arenas, 30 new moves, over 50 new custom attires, 10 music tracks, a Stadium Stampede Expansion and an all-new Tournament Mode.



Get the Season Pass 4… pic.twitter.com/lTjObYffKg — AEW Games (@AEWGames) May 8, 2024