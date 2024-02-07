Swerve Strickland Coming To AEW Fight Forever

2024 is barely five weeks old, and the wrestling landscape continues to change dramatically. So far, multiple companies have had sizeable shakes in the last few weeks alone. WWE, Stardom, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and TNA have all been hit by “unique circumstances” that have led to key departures. The last main one that hasn’t had anything bad happen as of yet is All Elite Wrestling. From the start of 2024, AEW has been doing lots of things to “get back the feeling,” and they’ve been pushing for big things to happen. Today, that includes announcing a new AEW Fight Forever character that will be joining the game next week: Swerve Strickland.

At first, when Swerve arrived in All Elite Wrestling in March of 2022, he was viewed as “just another ex-WWE guy who jumped ship.” Specifically, he was one of many people fired by WWE during that period, which led to him coming to the “new promotion” of AEW. But almost immediately, he made a huge imprint on the brand. He was a tag team champion with Keith Lee within six months and delivered huge matches during that reign, including helping put over The Acclaimed with the fans, which led to their tag title run.

But then, starting in late 2022 and all of 2023, Swerve embraced his villainous side, eventually forming the Mogul Embassy, and he’s been unstoppable ever since. He’s one of the most over people with the company, on a serious undefeated streak on PPVs, and nearly won last year’s inaugural Continental Classic.

Skrrt Skrrt! Catch a vibe as @swerveconfident is coming to #AEWFightForever!



Swerve to the Beach DLC will be available on February 14th on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC! pic.twitter.com/pfiiupT1oL — AEW Games (@AEWGames) February 7, 2024

Many predict that he will be the AEW World Champion sooner rather than later, and tonight, on AEW Dynamite, he has a chance to try and get closer to that goal. He’s going to fight with rival Hangman Adam Page, with the winner going to the next PPV to fight Samoa Joe for the title. Many expect a great match from these two, as their previous two matches were instant classics.

Going back to AEW Fight Forever, this is the latest introduction for the game, as recent entries have brought in Toni Storm and The Acclaimed. There are still plenty of big names on the roster that could get into the game eventually. AEW has made it clear that they’re not going to release a “game a year” but continually do DLC so that their roster can be filled out over time.

That will make some fans wonder who is next because there is allegedly a “big arrival” coming to AEW very soon.