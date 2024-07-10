AEW Fight Forever Showcases Jay White Launch With Special Trailer

AEW has been on quite the momentum surge lately, with them putting on big PPVs and having big matches on all of their shows. When it comes to their video game, AEW Fight Forever, they continue to grow it by including some of the best new talents that they’ve gotten since the game was first made. Today, the newest member of the roster has debuted, and he is the J-A-Y, the “Catalyst” of pro wrestling, the leader of Bullet Club Gold, aka the BANG BANG GANG! He’s the one and only “Switchblade” Jay White, and he’s truly ready to “Fight Forever.”

To help welcome him into the game, a special trailer for AEW Fight Forever dropped featuring the other members of Bullet Club Gold, Juice Robinson and The Gunns, Austin and Colten. They’re more than happy to show off their friend and leader’s in-game looks and moveset and reveal some new information about the game to boot!

For example, those who are fans of AEW know that they are big into tournaments, and now there’s a new tournament mode in the game! That means you’ll have even more ways to play the title and truly test yourself against the AEW roster. Furthermore, there are new moves to use, new music to listen to, and more. So, thus, you’re commanded to play it…BY ORDER…OF THE BANG BANG GANG!!!

Jokes aside, All Elite Wrestling has been on a roll in 2024. The movement to “restore the feeling” has been going on since early January, and for all intents and purposes, they’ve done just that. For example, the last episode of AEW Dynamite was hailed as one of the best in a while, and the episode that’s coming up tonight might even be able to top that, as it features the final matches in the Owen Heart Foundation Tournament. The winners of those matches will go on to face the world champ on the men’s and women’s side at All In London in Wembley Stadium! That show is becoming the biggest event for AEW each year, and last year’s show was pretty epic, with the upcoming show attempting to top it in every way possible.

Plus, some of the biggest new hires have been showing up and showing out for the company, including Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, Okada, and, yes, Jay White! The Bang Bang Gang are the current unified Trios Champs, and they might be getting into the ring soon to defend those belts. So you’ll want to pay attention to AEW; they have a lot going on.