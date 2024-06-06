AEW Fight Forever Will Drop Adam Copeland DLC On June 12th

There are many people who think that All Elite Wrestling is on fire right now. Since the turn of the new year, they’ve put on three exciting PPVs and had great episodes of Dynamite, Collision, and even Rampage. They’ve signed big free agents like Will Ospreay, Okada, and Mercedes Mone, and they’re up for a big extension of their television deal, which could push the company well into the profit margin, if not well beyond. Even amidst all of this, they haven’t forgotten about their video game, AEW Fight Forever, as they’ve been continually updating the game with new characters for people to enjoy.

Yesterday, the team announced that the title would be getting a key addition next week in the form of the Rated R Superstar Adam Copeland. You might recall him from another company when he went by the name Edge:

The Rated R Superstar is making his entrance into the AEW: Fight Forever ring!



Regardless, he arrived in AEW to big praise when he debuted at the end of the first WrestleDream. Since then, he’s done all he could to not just give his all in wrestling matches but put over the younger talent. He already had a big feud with his eternal friend and rival Christian Cage, which ended with him being the TNT Champion. Then, at the most recent Double or Nothing event, he went toe-to-toe with the House of Black’s Malakai Black in a barbed wire steel cage match and won.

However, during the course of that match, he made a move that his body couldn’t handle, and he was soon stripped of the title due to injury. That doesn’t prevent him from being in AEW Fight Forever, though!

In many ways, Copeland has not only been a breath of fresh air for the AEW locker room; he’s seen as a teacher, mentor, and all-around good person who lifts the locker room up. In an industry where you hear numerous reports about bad things happening with certain wrestlers, it’s nice to hear that someone is genuinely being a good person.

Furthermore, he’s noted many times over that AEW is where he wants to retire, and that he loves how much fun and freedom he has in the company. For whatever reason, many “news outlets” like to slander All Elite Wrestling to try and get buzz, but Adam Copeland is proof that the company treats its people well in many respects, and wants them to have fun while they wrestler.

If you have PlayStation Plus, you can try the game for free right now!