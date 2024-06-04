AEW Fight Forever Is Available Now On PlayStation Plus

No matter what you feel about the various gaming services that each of the big three platforms has, the desire to have games that you can play for free is found in all gamers. After all, why buy something for full price that you might not like when you can check it out for free later on just by paying for a subscription service? Whether it’s Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, or the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, there are plenty of games available to play. Today, multiple titles became available for PlayStation Plus owners, including AEW Fight Forever.

The video game is the first of its kind from the All Elite Wrestling promotion and was in development for quite some time. The game features many members of its roster while allowing you to play in multiple modes. You can make matches of almost any type to see how you would fare within them. You can also jump into a battle royale-style matchup with “Stadium Stampede,” where there are no rules outside of “don’t get killed by your opponents.”

The version of AEW Fight Forever that’s on PlayStation Plus is the base game, which means that the many DLC characters that came in after, including Keith Lee, FTR, Swerve Strickland, Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, and more won’t be available. However, should you like the game, you could buy the newly released ultimate pack, which includes the base game and ALL the DLC characters the game has released.

The AEW: Fight Forever base game is now on PlayStation Plus – available through June 2024!#AEWFightForever pic.twitter.com/DDa4iH9W4n — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 4, 2024

2024 has been a big year for AEW so far. They endeavored to “Restore The Feeling” that fans felt they lost in 2023, which was debatable at best considering the many great moments that 2023 brought the company, including the widely praised Continental Classic, the biggest paid wrestling show ever at Wembley, and so on.

Regardless, the new year brought in big arrivals like Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, and Okada, all of whom have made big waves within the company, and all now hold gold despite only being in AEW for a few month.

Just recently, the company held their Double or Nothing event, which turned out to be a big success, full of amazing matches that people are still talking about, including the infinitely praised Anarchy In The Arena match.

The company is now heading towards its “Forbidden Door” event, where wrestlers from New Japan Pro Wrestling, Stardom, and CMLL will participate alongside the AEW stars. So, playing the company’s video game will get you pumped for that event later this month.