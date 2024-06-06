Square Enix Gives New Deep Dive Into Final Fantasy XIV’s Next Expansion

In many ways, Final Fantasy XIV is one of the biggest successes that Square Enix has had over the last several years. After all, it’s a console and PC MMO that continues to keep its players and grows the content in numerous ways. Not too long ago, the main storyline of the MMORPG that had been going on for years wrapped up. However, the game didn’t end there. Instead, the publisher took a break and prepared for its next expansion, which will take players to a new continent to start all-new adventures! To that end, Square Enix made a post on the PlayStation Blog to highlight all that’s coming for players.

The expansion, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, will arrive in July, and the blog set the tone for what the story/adventure will be about:

“The adventure our intrepid Warrior of Light is about to embark upon in Dawntrail takes them to the shores of a new continent: Tural! Adventures in Dawntrail begin with a voyage across the Indigo Deep where a visitor from this land seeks your aid in a rite of succession to determine the land’s next ruler, with rumors that events could even lead to the fabled gates of a city of gold…”

Oh, now, doesn’t that sound exciting? The blog then dove into some of the places that players like you will be able to visit, including Tuliyollal, Urqopacha, and Kozama’uka. Each has its own style and flair, which means you’ll need to take a look at them from top to bottom to see all that they have to offer.

The Square Enix team also took a special look at a new dungeon for Level 91 players. They kept a tight lid on the context and nature of the dungeon, but you can bet it’ll be a challenge, so be sure to prepare before you dive in!

Finally, there are two new jobs in the game. First, the Viper:

“The viper’s close-range fighting style, passed down by Turali hunters for generations, uses quick and decisive strikes with two one-handed blades alongside powerful flourishes from a combined two-handed weapon.”

And the Pictomancer:

“With brush in hand, a pictomancer weaves the aether of their imagination into the fabric of reality, allowing them to manifest their myriad motifs into living muses.”

As if all of that isn’t enough, the next expansion will give the game a graphical update, ensuring that the title looks great on next-gen systems like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X.