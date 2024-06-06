Final Fantasy XVI Patch Fails to Fix Frame Rate on PS5

Patch 1.33 does add a particularly nice feature, though.

Final Fantasy XVI just received a new update, and while it fixes a few extremely specific issues, fans aren’t happy that the elephant in the room isn’t being addressed.

The patch adds color coding to custom controller layouts fo improve visibility, which is a neat feature. Unfortunately, the game’s frame rate issues remain, having never been properly addressed by Square Enix. While the game excels during battle sequences, it tends to suffer from frame rate dips while players are out exploring the world.

The game’s release on the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro will likely make these issues a thing of the past. Additionally, the game should be getting a PC demo soon ahead of its

See the full patch notes for Final Fantasy XIV Update 1.33 below:

System

Color coding added to custom controller layout button assignments to improve visibility.

Others

The following issues have been addressed:

Incorrect enemy hitboxes for certain battle content.

Enemies in certain battles not behaving properly under certain conditions.

Precision Sic not behaving properly when used in conjunction with certain abilities.

Minor, non-lore impacting inconsistencies within Vivian’s State of the Realm report.

Incorrect information within Vivian’s State of the Realm report.

Ability execution on all controller layout types being limited to buttons assigned to Ready Eikonic Abilities (Hold) + Attack / Magic.

Certain commands not functioning properly when using a custom controller layout.

Minor spelling and grammar mistakes.

Final Fantasy XVI was released in June 2023 for the PlayStation 5. Naoki Yoshida, the game’s director, recently went on record to state that he’d like to direct another major title for Square Enix.