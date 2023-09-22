Top 29 New Upcoming Open World Games of 2024

Are you ready for some big worlds to explore in 2024? If so, you’ll want to check out our Open World Games 2024 list!

#29 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Racing games have been embracing more open-world concepts for a while now, and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is going to be one to look out for in 2024 as a result. The game intends to bank on the modern advances in technology to grant you the best experiences possible.

You’ll get to play the game your way in terms of how you look, the cars you drive, and how you drive them. You can focus on the championships that are out there, or, you can go and just drive around Hong Kong Island in order to just hang loose. You can even bring your friends in and race with them.

With a bunch of cars and places to drive, you’ll definitely like this title.

#28 Dune: Awakening

Dune Awakening will put you as someone on the desert planet of Arrakis. But what you do with your place and station is up to you!

You can go and try to learn more about the planet, explore the unknown regions and try to survive the sandstorms and the sandworms. Or, you can do as the movies and books note and try to wield the spice to become a power player on the universal scale!

The more you do, the more you’ll grow, and the more abilities you’ll gain! What will your story be?

#27 DokeV

Funnily enough, a major “monster collecting game” that is also open-world is coming out later this year via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, if you’re wanting another adventure along those lines in 2024, then the upcoming DokeV is for you.

In this game, you’ll go on an adventure with the interesting creatures known as the Dokebi, who actually get their strength from people’s dreams. So you’ll need to put the best team together in order to go on the grandest of adventures.

Though there’s no release date for this game, fans are still anticipating its release in a big way.

#26 Palworld

First up, we have a game that puts a very dark turn on the “creature capture” genre. In Palworld, you’ll be put into a dangerous yet robust world full of monsters that you can capture and do various things with. And we do mean “various things.”

You can train them to make them stronger and battle them against other people. Or, you can enslave enough of them to make them a workforce to build you guns and other materials you can use. You can even eat them should you have that odd desire.

Madness awaits you should you decide to play this title. So don’t say we didn’t warn you.

#25 Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert is an online open-world title with various twists that might just get you try it out. You’ll be set in the world of Pywel, a land that is full of dangers and is constantly changing. The people of this land struggle to get by every single day, and it’s up to you and other mercenaries to try and make the lands safe again.

Yes, you are a mercenary in this game, and you’ll take on jobs to fight monsters and villains of all types in order to save people. But you don’t have to do these jobs alone, team up with others to ensure your victory.

Life is hard in Crimson Desert, will you be able to survive it?

#24 Exekiller

When the world has basically ended, and humanity doesn’t know what to do next, only one unlikely “hero” will be able to make things better.

In Exekiller, you’ll play a bounty hunter who works for those in power. However, upon learning a certain truth, everything gets turned on its head. Now, you’ll have to fight off numerous factions and people who want you dead. While the game is not fully open-world, it contains multiple areas to explore in great detail.

Plus, your choices will affect how the bounty hunter advances the story and potentially changes things for the better. Or worse.

#23 Little Devil Inside

Welcome to a world where the Victorian era meets the unnatural and supernatural. In Little Devil Inside, you’re hired to help find out about certain threats that the people of larger society won’t accept as real, but you and others know are.

You’ll go forth on missions to learn more about what’s going on in the world. Aside from the main missions you partake in, there are plenty of side quests to help you further explore the world. Just remember, you will be facing many dangers, so don’t underestimate what’s out there. Prepare yourself for trouble, and make sure you come back alive!

#22 Lightyear Frontier

What’s an open-world genre without at least one farming game? That’s what we thought. In Lightyear Frontier, you’ll have the ability to go to an alien world and set up a farm unlike any other!

You’ll grow crops of alien origin. Be able to use advanced technology to keep your plants alive. Then, you can explore the mysterious planet you’re on and see what mysteries and histories it has to unveil as you travel!

Plus, build a home that suits your needs! After all, you should be comfortable on the planet you’re working on, right?

Oh, and did we mention the mech you can get and upgrade?

#21 Towers of Aghasba

Too many times, games of the open-world variety simply want you to see all that is out there without caring about what you can do in them. With Towers of Aghasba, the opposite is true. You’ll have a big world to explore, but you can also build upon it and expand what your people can be.

Set up a village for your fellow tribesmen, then explore the island you’re on and see how you can grow your new home while also taking care of the island itself. Life is about balance, and it’s your job to maintain it!

Plus, you can bring friends into the game and see how you can build things together!

#20 Everywhere

The game known as Everywhere is aiming to be something truly special and unique, which a lot of games are TRYING to be right now, but few are actually succeeding in.

In the game, well, we’re actually not sure of all that it is going to be. We know that the reveal trailer showed off a cyberpunk-style city, one that has a lot of unique characters and stories apparently going to be told in it. The team are being a bit coy but saying that a “metaverse” kind of experience can be felt in the title.

We know there will at least be one main character, if not more. But hopefully, more about this massive game will be revealed soon.

#19 Skull & Bones

Skull & Bones is a game that fans have been waiting for since it was officially unveiled back in 2017. This is an upcoming open-world pirate game where players take to the seas with a crew. It’s all about seeking out treasure, plundering nearby towns, and taking off with loot from unsuspecting ships. Most of the game is said to be based around naval combat as players customize a pirate ship and set sail within the Indian Ocean. Of course, being the captain of a pirate ship means making some strategic and on-the-fly decisions. Everything from wind positioning to knowing what type of ship you might use for a given mission matters. As you progress and earn additional loot, you’ll be able to make various upgrades to the ship. Unfortunately, the game has been hit with a series of delays since its initial announcement.

#18 GreedFall II The Dying World

A prequel to the original title, GreedFall II The Dying World, will feature you as a person captured from an island and taken to the realm of Gacane.

There, you learn of the “grand plans” of a certain character and resolve to stop them at all costs. As you break free of your bonds, you’ll learn how to maneuver in this world and rally others to your cause to stop the conquest that is in the works.

What path will your character take as you travel the continent looking for the means to fulfill your own mission? Will you ever see your island again? You’ll find out when you play.

#17 The Lost Wild

What would you do if you were stranded on an island full of dinosaurs and didn’t have the means to get off right away? That’s what you’ll have to discover in The Lost Wild. You’ll awaken on a dino-filled isle, and the only way off is to go deeper inland to figure out the truth and find a way out.

But to do so means going up against dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. These aren’t the monsters you know and fear from other games and media. These are creatures that act like natural beings.

So run when you see them, intimidate them to scare them off, or hold your ground and hope they walk away on their own accord.

#16 Project Mugen

If you’re looking for a more futuristic twist on the open-world gameplay we all know, then Project Mugen might be for you.

The game’s world might look like our own Earth, but it’s actually one where the supernatural and technology are balanced within the massive cities you reside in. You play as an “Esper,” who is tasked with seeking out “anomalies” that threaten the cities and their people.

Along the way, you’ll work with other Espers, see the city in all its many forms, and learn about the memories you lost along the way.

Can you find a way to save the city?

#15 Avowed

When it comes to epic RPGs, there are a few companies out there that you can rely on in order to get the best experiences possible, and one of them is Obsidian Entertainment. Why is that? Because they’re team behind grand RPGS like Fallout New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, and more.

So when they announced a new RPG in the form of Avowed? Yeah, people were excited, even if we don’t know too much about the game at present.

The game will be set in a fantasy world that has all sorts of monsters that are apparently born from the sins of an empire. You’ll be able to use sword and sorcery to try and fix things, and you can bet there’s a lot of quests and side quests for you to partake in.

#14 Once Human

Many post-apocalyptic stories feature various things happening to humans and the struggle to survive. But in Once Human, you’ll find out that humanity was just one of the things infected by a strange alien presence known as Stardust. It has touched everything in the world, and you must decide whether you risk further infection and loss of sanity or try to survive without food or water.

Due to your unique abilities, you can be the one to save the world by using Stardust to your advantage. But given everything that is out there waiting for you, will you be able to survive it all?

#13 Where Winds Meet

Looking for something that invokes the feeling of martial arts tales of the past? Good, because Where Winds Meet will be that for you. The game is set in the Ten Kingdoms final days in China, and you will play as a lone swordsman with many choices to make.

With the lands around you now plunged in chaos and war, you’ll get to choose whom to fight for. Or, if you even want to fight at all.

If you do wield your sword, you’ll have to go up against foes both human and supernatural, as well we elemental. Learn more attacks so you can handle all that comes your way, and carve out what the nation of China is meant to be in your eyes.

#12 Nightingale

Nightingale is a game that encourages players to craft their own way to freedom while exploring the endless realms that lie ahead of them. You are a RealmWalker, and after being sealed away from your home, you might seek out the mythical place known as Nightingale to rejoin the remnants of humanity.

But there are many realms between you and that respite, so you’ll need to craft weapons to defeat the creatures that await. But fear not! You do not have to take on this fight alone. You can play the game in co-op and see how well you fair as a group.

#11 Ark 2

The original game in this franchise, Ark: Survival Evolved, brought a lot of things to the table and amazed fans with how everything was handled. Ark 2 is aiming to expand that in a major way, including by making the world even bigger than it was before.

In the game, you’ll play as someone with no true memory of who they are, and waking up to a world that is full of contradictions in terms of who and what is there. Now, you must do what you can to explore and harness this world and team up with some of its heroes to keep its people safe.

Oh, and Vin Diesel is in this game…because why not at this point?

#10 Gothic 1 Remake

Remakes are “all the rage” nowadays in gaming, and that means that you will get the chance to partake in an adventure from 20 years ago in a whole new light!

The Gothic 1 Remake will take you to a realm where a magical mishap has led to a group of prisoners seizing control of a kingdom’s valuable mine. Things are tense, but you are someone who can change the fate of the whole realm!

The game hasn’t just improved graphically, it takes the battle system from the original game and improves it immensely, all the while maintaining everything that the original title did right.

#9 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

The Stalker franchise is actually a bit larger than you might realize, and the only reason we haven’t gotten S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl already is due to real-world events. As a result, the hype for this game will continue to build as time ticks towards its release.

And it’s aiming to be one of the most expansive versions of the franchise yet, including remolding the exclusion zone that we’ve been in during the last few games. You’ll play as a Stalker who is once again trying to make their living by what is there, and trying to survive the other Stalkers, as well as mutant monsters, who are trying to get in your way.

#8 Rise of the Ronin

Team Ninja’s next major game release is Rise of the Ronin. This game will throw players into the 19th century as a ronin in Japan. During this time period in history, Japan goes through a series of challenges. Civil war, diseases, and western interests should create a compelling backdrop for the video game. So far, we know that players will embark on a dark journey and help shape the narrative as they progress through the campaign. Gameplay looks to be quite action-packed as well. Since this is taking part in the 19th century, you’re not only using a variety of blades when attacking an enemy but also guns appropriate for that period.

#7 Hyper Light Breaker

Welcome back to the world of Hyper Light! If it looks slightly different, you merely need to check your perspective.

Hyper Light Breaker takes the game that you know and turns it into a vast 3D adventure. The more you adventure, the more the world grows around you, unlocking new areas and places to visit. Plus, you’ll have numerous enemies to battle and grow from!

Not only that, but the game offers plenty of options to battle these vicious creatures so that you’ll never be lacking creativity! The game is in Early Access on Steam if you want to help make it better.

#6 Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League

From the team that made the Arkham Trilogy (sorry Arkham Origins) comes the next great superhero classic…starring supervillains this time around!

In Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, you’ll play as either Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, or King Shark. Their mission is simple, take out the members of the Justice League who have been brain controlled by the evil entity known as Starro.

You’ll go through sprawling cityscapes within the DC Comics universe in order to take them down, if you can take them down at all.

Given this studio’s desire to create incredible adventures, you’re definitely going to want to try this one out when it arrives.

#5 Dragon Age Dreadwolf

Those of you who know the situation, or in this case, situations, going on with Bioware know that it’s anyone’s guess whether Dragon Age Dreadwolf will be good. This is one of their “classic franchises,” and they’re known to make good entries in this series, but gamers have been burned before.

We know that the game will focus on the tale of Solas, aka the “Dreadwolf,” who once separated realms to keep the peace. But, now he’s looking to destroy the realms, and it’s up to you to stop him from doing that.

A classic RPG experience awaits you, and you’ll get to be the character you want to be. So have fun, so long as the game actually comes out…

#4 Marvel’s Wolverine

Insomniac Games has proven that they know how to make great titles and expansive worlds you want to see every inch of. Plus, they know how to make great superhero open-world titles. So now that they’ve made three web-slinging titles, we’ll see how they do on a more “grounded” level as they create Marvel’s Wolverine.

Very little is known about the project; we technically don’t know it’s an open-world game. But, given their track record, it’s fair to guess that there will at least be open-world elements. But what part of Wolverine’s life will we get to see? And how many times can we go SNIKT on enemies? Only time will tell.

#3 Death Stranding 2

Yep. He’s back. Hideo Kojima struck out on his own and made a company that would allow him to make the games that he desired. After the success of the studio’s first game, Death Stranding 2 was confirmed, and now we’re waiting for more details on what the game will be like! It’s hard to predict what Hideo Kojima will do with his sequel, as the only trailer for the title was just as confusing as many of his games.

We know Sam from the original will return, but to what end? And will this be another “package simulator” title? We’ll find out soon!

#2 Star Wars Outlaws

Long ago, in a galaxy far, far away…

Yeah, you know the rest, but with Star Wars Outlaws, you don’t exactly know what will happen next. We say that because this title by Ubisoft isn’t going to feature the characters you’d expect from this franchise. The main character isn’t a Jedi or someone destined to “save the galaxy.” They’re simply an outlaw.

Yes, you’ll be playing a scoundrel who is trying to get a new life for themselves and will have to endure the worst parts of the galaxy to get it! With numerous planets to visit, jobs to do, and space battles to be had, this outlaw will have their work cut out for themselves.

#1 Grand Theft Auto VI

While we technically don’t know anything about Grand Theft Auto VI yet, we know that Rockstar Games is one of the kings of open-world games, and they love making their titles vast so players can enjoy them for a long time.

Plus, if the last entry in the franchise is any indication, they’ll continually update the online portion so that gamers will be funneling money into it for years to come. Remember, it’s been over ten years since the last entry arose, and Rockstar is still banking off it.

We’ll have to wait for details, but a grand and criminal time awaits us when it does eventually arrive.