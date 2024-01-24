10 Best NEW Upcoming Platformers of 2024

If you call yourself a “platforming expert,” then you’ll want to pay attention to these new games in 2024, as they’ll test your skills a bunch.

#10 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S Switch PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: January 18, 2024

Platforming games are eternal for a simple reason: they work. You can do all sorts of things with them while also maintaining the “core concepts” that made them so great in the early days of gaming. With The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you’re going to get the feeling that Ubisoft wanted to go back to its roots and highlight the fun of jumping around from spot to spot while fighting enemies on the fly.

That’s what you’ll do with Sargon as you attempt to platform your way through a cursed world to save the prince who was kidnapped. You’ll wield time powers and special abilities to help you get through each area, so stay sharp and don’t miss a jump!

#9 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

We’re going to start with Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake because we’re not sure if it will arrive in 2024. No, it’s not that we “don’t trust Ubisoft” despite the fact they’ve been delaying lots of titles recently, but rather, they haven’t updated the game in some time!

They even rebooted this remake at one point because of how much progress it wasn’t making. Plus, we haven’t gotten a legitimate update on this remake in some time. In contrast, the OTHER game in this series is coming out in January of 2024 and seems to be on solid footing. Yes, things can change, but it’s not looking good right now.

#8 Bye Sweet Carole

One could easily argue that Bye Sweet Carole will be one of the more unique games on our list. Why? Because it doesn’t look like a video game. Instead, it looks like an animation project from the older days of Disney and similar movie makers.

In the game, you’ll play a young girl trying to escape from an island full of rabbits while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to another girl named Carole. Oh, and did we mention this is also a horror title? It is a horror title. So, be prepared for some dark twists as you learn the truth.

#7 The Pedestrian

Note: Nintendo Switch 2024 Release

There are many ways that platformers can be done, including using various things to make the adventure more of a puzzle than anything else. The Pedestrian is one such game. You’re one of the “pedestrian figures” on a sign, and you have to get yourself over to another sign while using signs to get to the sign!

Did that make sense?

Be careful with how you place the signs so you can open up the pathways you need to reach your goal. Things will get very topsy-turvy, so get created to reach the end of the line! Think you can handle that?

#6 Grime

Note: Nintendo Switch 2024 Release

When it comes to Grime, which will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2024, you’ll be platforming your way through a world that is constantly trying to kill you. The good news is that you’ll be able to kill the world back and get stronger with each kill you make.

In this case, the world you live in literally squeezes you to life. As such, you’ll be almost formless. Your power comes in your ability to change with each enemy you slay. Take their power for your own, and create a warrior that fits your playstyle. Can you withstand what this world throws at you?

#5 The Spirit of the Samurai

The land of Japan is one that is rich in story and history, and that means there are various games to play within it by basing them off of it. Such is the tale of The Spirit of the Samurai. In the game, you’ll play as one of three characters who are trying to fend off an Oni from destroying a village.

To do so, you’ll use legendary powers and skills and use three different playstyles depending on who you are to overcome the odds. Will you be able to honor the code of Bushido and save the day?

#4 Crowsworn

Metroidvania is easily one of the best examples of the platformer genre being taken to new heights and expanding upon the gameplay that can be found within.

In Crowsworn, you’ll head to the land of Fearanndal. While this place was once a haven, it’s now become a cursed place where horrible nightmarish creatures roam free, and you are one of the only ones who can take them out and free this place of its curse.

Travel around the kingdom and defeat monsters to learn new skills and unlock your true power. The deeper you go, the more you’ll learn of what really happened to this place.

#3 Contra: Operation Galuga

Contra: Operation Galuga is a remaking/reimagining of the games from the 80s that helped define multiple genres. In it, the Red Falcon group has taken over the nation of Galuga, and it’s up to you to stop their plans for domination with as much weaponry as you can hold!

Eight intense levels await you, and you’ll need to jump, shoot, dodge, and survive whatever the end throws at you. With so many options for weapons, you’ll have no problem wiping out enemies, so get to it!

#2 Penny’s Big Breakaway

Alright, how about we go into a more traditional platforming adventure? Does that sound fun? Penny’s Big Breakaway is the old-school callback many of you have likely been waiting for. In the game, Penny dreams of being a star and has a chance to impress a king to get her dreams on their way!

But, as you would expect, things don’t go exactly to plan. So, now, she must use a very odd yo-yo to work her way through the kingdom, clear her name, and showcase her skills! If you’re a fan of 3D platformers of old, you’re going to want to try this game out.

#1 The Plucky Squire

Let it not be said that platformers can’t innovate on their own formula every once in a while. The Plucky Squire takes place within a storybook. Specifically, one of the classic heroes and villains. The twist is that the villain realizes he’s IN a storybook and isn’t too happy about it! So he kicks the characters out of the book, and now they have to navigate the 2D and 3D worlds to save the story and the day!

So, yeah, that happened.

A very unique adventure awaits you in both the storybook world and the real world. So hop in and see where it leads you!