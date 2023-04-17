34 Best Multiplayer Survival Games To Play In 2023

Survival games are plentiful in the marketplace today. However, if you’re looking for some solid video games that are still just as fun to play with an active community in 2021 then we have you covered. In this list, we’re going to be highlighting some of the best survival games you can enjoy right now. Rather than rank these in any order because there’s a lot of different ways you could rank survival games, we have just a nice collection of titles that currently available along with a few picks that we think you should keep an eye out for a release hopefully sometime later this year.

Disclaimer: Arctico, No Man’s Sky, GTFO, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Dread Hunger, Icarus, Outpost Glacier, The Day Before and Breakwaters was removed from this list.

#34 Sons Of The Forest

Platform: PC

Release Date: February 23, 2023

Steam

If you’re ready for your next big survival experience, prepare for Sons Of The Forest.

In the game, you’re tasked with going to an island to retrieve a billionaire who has gone missing. But the moment you arrive, you’ll see just how bad things will get.

There are mutants and monsters all over the island, and you’ll need to survive long enough to get off this tortured place! But how will you survive? That’s entirely up to you. You’ll have various resources you can use to build shelter, craft weapons, and more.

Use everything you have on you and whatever you find on the island. It may be the difference between life and death.

#33 Stranded Deep

Release Date: 2022 | Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, MacOS

Camera: First Person

Multiplayer: NO

Co-op: (Local: 2 | Online: 2)

Genre: Open World, Survival, Crafting, Adventure, Sandbox

Stranded Deep is a survival game that will allow you to test your skills in a deadly open world adventure style. After a plane crash, you have been stranded in the Pacific Ocean, with no way to get help…all alone. It is time for you to survive and learn the way of building, crafting, surviving, and escaping hard situations.

#32 Minecraft

Release Date: 2011| Platform: PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Switch

Camera: First Person

Multiplayer: NO

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 8)

Genre: Survival, Open World, Sandbox, Adventure, Crafting

Minecraft is a pretty iconic video game that’s gained some worldwide attention. Chances are we don’t need to explain what this game is since how popular it has become over the years. With that said, Minecraft does offer a pretty simplistic and easy to grasp survival game that’s just as fun with young kids as it is with adults. Players are dropped down in this randomly generated world with no resources readily available. Instead, it’s up to players to start digging up dirt, punching down trees, making different tools or weapons to further acquire more resources. From there, players will need to manage their hunger and health as the characters will need to consume food along with battle against hostile enemies like skeletons or spiders that pop up in the dark.

#31 Don’t Starve Together

Release Date: 2016 | Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, MacOS

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 6)

Genre: Open World, Survival, Crafting, Sandbox, Exploration

Don’t Starve came out in 2013 but thanks to its popularity the development team was able to bring out several expansions and updates into the marketplace. In this game, players are following Wilson, a scientist that gets transported into a dreary world full of hostile creatures while also having to explore the world to stay fed and mentally stable. It was a great game that allowed players to easily jump back into the title regularly since it starts players into a randomly generated world. As mentioned, this game sparked several different updates over the years with one of the more popular updates being Don’t Starve Together. This game can support up to six players together as they venture into the campaign together while fighting back enemies or scavenging for resources to keep everyone healthy.

#30 Rust

Release Date: 2018 | Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, MacOS

Camera: First Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: ??

Genre: Survival, Crafting, Multiplayer, Open World, Sandbox

Rust will force players into the wilderness with nothing more than a rock and a torch. From there, players are left on their own to meet other gamers online while crafting and gathering other precious resources. Most will find that the game works best if players join clans to help gather additional goods or raid other clans for their goods. Likewise, outside of gathering items and resources, players will need to keep an eye on their character to make sure they are not in danger of starvation, thirst, or being too cold. In a lot of ways, the game is similar to Ark: Survival Evolved, which we’ll be getting into a bit later in this list.

#29 The Forest

Release Date: 2018 | Platform: PC, PS4

Camera: First Person

Multiplayer: NO

Co-op: (Local: 8 | Online: 8)

Genre: Survial, Open World, Crafting, Horror, Adventure

The Forest is a pretty popular game for its enemy AI system. In this game, players are traveling with their son when their plane crashes onto an island. With your son missing and seemingly no survivors among the wreckage, players venture out into the thick forest area only to be greeted with an unusual mutated tribal group. These individuals are more curious than anything at the start of this game, but as time goes on they continue to get more hostile. Some will follow you to see where you’re building a base, they may wreck your buildings, charge you only to back down, or see how strong your weapons are. You never know what you’re going to get with these creatures, but fortunately, you don’t have to survive and locate your son alone. Players can find support for up to eight players online in a co-op game mode.

#28 7 Days To Die

Release Date: 2013 | Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, MacOS

Camera: First Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 8)

Genre: Survival, Zombies, Open World, Post Apocalyptic, Exploration

7 Days To Die is a game that revolves around waves of undead. In this game, players can work together as they venture out into the open in search of resources and gear to fortify their base. Players can build up defenses, traps, among other useful equipment that will hopefully deal enough damage against the undead or stand against their attempts to overthrow your base. As the name suggests, the game revolves around a weekly interval with players having six daysto prepare for a strong wave of undead to come through on the seventh day. This gives players ample enough time to fortify or repair their base. Within the game, players can join together and attempt to survive the waves which may help get your base a bit more built up.

#27 State of Decay 2

Release Date: 2020 | Platform: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: NO

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 4)

Genre: Survival, Zombies, Open World, Base Building, Post Apocalyptic

State of Decay 2 is a bit like 7 Days To Die in some regards. Players here are building up a community and keeping them safe by again going out gathering resources. As players continue to gather resources they can improve and manage their community while seeking other survivors or battling against the undead located out in the open world. It’s proven to be a popular Microsoft exclusive. While this game has been around since 2018, we do know that a third installment is in the works which we’ll be covering a bit in the latter half of this list. As you can imagine, the co-op offers players to work together in search of loot and battling against enemies.

#26 Conan Exiles

Release Date: 2018 | Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 10)

Genre: Survival, Open World, Building, Crafting, Sandbox

In Conan Exiles players get to dive into the world of Conan the Barbarian. However, rather than being Conan, players are just another sad exiled human stuck onto a post in the wasteland to die. Fortunately, players find Conan wandering out and rescues you for a second chance at life. However, the world is harsh for exiles. Not only are there tough enemies to face against, but to survive in the world players will need to keep an eye on several attributes to keep in a fighting form such as ensuring you’re fed and have water in your system. Likewise, this is an online multiplayer survival game which means that players can link up and go through some PvE.

#25 Valheim

Release Date: 2021 | Platform: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: NO

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 10)

Genre: Survival, Open World, Crafting, Exploration, Base Building

Valheim is a pretty new survival video game that came out and sparked some major attention online. This game is currently available through early access which means that players can jump into a Viking-focused game where you need to prove your worth to Odin. Tasked by clearing out the Valheim land, players are going through the landmass building up their base, crafting weapons, and fighting off all kinds of monsters. There is support for co-op PvE with up to ten players total and it’s recommended that players join in together as they go through this title. With that said, because Valheim is an early access title players may see some changes made to the overall game as developers Iron Gate AB continues to develop this game.

#24 Grounded

Release Date: 2022 | Platform: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Camera: First Person

Multiplayer: NO

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 4)

Genre: Survival, Base Building, Crafting, Adventure, Horror

Grounded is another early access title in our list but it comes from a pretty solid studio, Obsidian Entertainment. These are the folks that brought out the likes of Fallout New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, and Pillars of Eternity to just name a few of their past works. At any rate, Grounded is a game that puts players into young kids that are shrunk down to a size of an ant. Trapped outside, players are having to battle against all kinds of rodents and bugs to survive. However, it appears that there is something far more sinister at play here as players continue to progress in their exploration and survival. As you can expect, players can craft up different makeshift weapons and even build up a base to keep hostile bugs like giant spiders or ferocious ants out.

#23 Raft

Release Date: 2022 | Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, MacOS

Camera: First Person

Multiplayer: NO

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 8)

Genre: Survival, Crafting, Base Building, Adventure, Sandbox

Keeping up with the early access trend we have Raft. This is a game that puts players into a world over flooded with a seemingly endless ocean and small little islands scattered about. Here, players are forced to scavenge items and craft up a gear to keep themselves healthy. As they reach a landmass, players can explore the area, search for goods like food or water, discover what may have happened to other past survivors, and of course battle against hostile enemies like hungry bears. Meanwhile, players are constantly making improvements to their raft which will allow them to easily make their way to the next island.

#22 The Wild Eight

Release Date: 2019 | Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, MacOS

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: NO

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 8)

Genre: Survival, Open World, Adventure, Crafting, Sandbox

The Wild Eight puts players into a survivor of a horrific plane crash in Alaska. With the tundra and wildlife proving to be a tough element for any one to survive, players will need to scavenge items and attempt to stay out of dangerous blizzards or away from deadly beasts. This game does support an eight-player co-op where a party of players can venture through the generated world to seek out useful items or fight off enemy beasts that may stumble upon the immediate area. Likewise, this area may be secluded by something far more secretive is going on here as players can stumble upon unusual laboratories and facilities that may feature loot that seems otherworldly.

#21 The Survivalists

Release Date: 2020 | Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, MacOS

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: NO

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 4)

Genre: Crafting, Adventure, Survival, 2D, Base Building

The Survivalists is a cartoonish survival game with players taking the role of an island inhabitant. Here players are building up the island with bases and scavenging for resources or food. Not to mention, using those resources to further craft up useful items to make your resource mining even easier. However, there are plenty of hostile enemies on the island to battle against so seeking out some new useful weapons scattered around the island is well worth your time. Likewise, the monkeys on the island are great workers as you tame them to help partake in some of the mundane tasks. Furthermore, you’ll find that there is more than meets the eye on the island as players can stumble upon secrets just waiting to be unveiled.

#20 Project Zomboid

Release Date: 2013 | Platform: PC, MacOS

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: (Local: 4 | Online: 32)

Genre: Survival, Zombies, 2D, Open World, Post Apocalyptic

Project Zomboid is a game that’s been around for quite a few years now as it first came out in 2013 and since then it’s been available through early access. In this game, players are going through a zombie survival title where you not only have a big open world sandbox-style world to explore, but one that you will be able to build up, craft items, and fight off the undead within. There’s even the ability to farm and fish for food. Since this game doesn’t have the campaign to partake within, there’s no end goal in sight. Instead, it’s all about trying to survive as long as you can with even multiplayer support to make things a bit more interesting. While the game may not wow as many people with the visuals today, it’s a solid little roleplaying title that’s well worth playing today.

#19 Terraria

Release Date: 2011 | Platform: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 8)

Genre: Sandbox, Survival, 2D, Adventure, Crafting

Terraria is a game that’s often compared to Minecraft as it’s a similar type of video game. It’s all about building up and surviving in a world. Where things significantly differ is the fact that Minecraft offers a 3D world whereas Terraria is a 2D side-scroller. Still, players can dig below the surface, gather resources, craft useful items, build up structures, and fight off all kinds of enemies along the way. Again, very similar to the likes of Minecraft, Terraria offers players the ability to join into a game together with up to eight-player support online. If you’re into Minecraft and want to try something a bit similar then you can’t go wrong with this game or vice versa.

#18 Ark Survival Evolved

Release Date: 2017 | Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch

Camera: First Person | Third Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 4)

Genre: Survival, Open World, Dinosaurs, Crafting, Base Building

Ark: Survival Evolved grew into a big hit when it launched into the marketplace back in 2017. We know that a sequel is in the works which is being developed with the help of actor Vin Diesel sitting in as an executive producer. With that said, the first game puts players as a protagonist washing up on an island shore. With other players and hostile creatures like dinosaurs, players are very quickly having to build up their inventory by grabbing up as many resources as possible.

It’s a pretty stacked game in terms of survival. While you have to worry about different vitals such as food, stamina, water, health, etc, there’s also a ton of focus on just building your character up within the world. Players can craft up tribes, work together as they build up their base, till the land with crops, tame dinosaurs, or go raid others for useful gear.

#17 Green Hell

Release Date: 2019 | Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch

Camera: First Person

Multiplayer: NO

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 4)

Genre: Survival, Open World, Crafting, Action, Adventure

Green Hell throws players into the dense jungles of the Amazon. With no skills, players are forced into figuring out how to survive by gathering items, building up tools, crafting weapons, making a base, and keeping their body in a healthy shape. However, your mental stability is at play too with staying alone in a jungle can start to play tricks on you. Not to mention that players will slowly start to uncover just how the protagonist got in this strand predicament as well. Fortunately, you won’t have to embark on this psychological thriller survival game alone. Currently, Green Hell offers the ability of four-player cooperative gameplay support online.

#16 DayZ

Release Date: 2018 | Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Camera: First Person | Third Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: ??)

Genre: Survival, Open World, Zombies, Action, Shooter

DayZ is a big open world MMO title that forces players into surviving the zombie apocalypse. What makes this game a thrill is that not only are you stranded in this open-world full of overgrown cities, mountains, forests, lakes, and rivers, but you have the undead along with other players to worry about. Players start by scavenging items. Everything to keep your protagonist fed and items to heal, while also coming across gear to further protect yourself from enemies such as armor and weapons is pretty crucial. However, you can work with friends together as you attempt to overthrow other players in the open world. Furthermore, there’s always the chance you can come across another player that’s also alone or with a small group which may allow you to join in and continue on your search for resources or raiding.

#15 Astroneer

Release Date: 2016 | Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: NO

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 4)

Genre: Open World, Space, Survival, Base Building, Sandbox

Astroneer is a pretty lightweight survival game as you can find it more appealing as simply a title full of exploration. Players here are taking the role of astronauts that are exploring the different frontiers of outer space. From there, players can start to build up their custom bases while shifting the terrain to their liking thanks to a tool that can help shape, build and dig up the world. As mentioned, this is a title that’s mainly focused on exploring planets, building up bases, crafting up new vehicles, or connecting creations. However, there is the threat of losing oxygen, but once you got the oxygen figured out it’s a pretty fun exploration game. So maybe it’s a solid starter survival game to a friend that may not be as familiar with the genre.

#14 Eco

Release Date: 2018 | Platform: PC

Camera: First Person

Multiplayer: NO

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 16)

Genre: Survival, Open World, Crafting, Sandbox, Simulation

Eco is a game based around building up a civilization that can sustain itself against a large meteor. As you build up and grow a colony, your goal becomes not only to expand and make a world that can destroy the global destruction threat when the time comes but also allow the natural ecosystem to thrive. Players can understand the effects certain industries may have on the world so it’s a balancing act to keep your colony in a healthy state but to allow nature to coexist. Much like every game on this list, there is a cooperative gameplay mode so you and your friends can work together and build up a unique ecosystem.

#13 Dead Frontier 2

Release Date: 2019 | Platform: PC

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: )

Genre: Free to Play, Survival Horror, Zombies, MMORPG, Action

Dead Frontier 2 is a game that you can play right now for free. It’s a zombie survival game that offers an MMO component and a player-driven economy. Overall, players can complete objectives or just explore as they continue to level up their character, improve their skills, gather items, and be able to trade with other players for items that they need. Being an MMO you can experience both PvP along with being able to join in with some friends and go through this game as a cooperative gameplay experience. Again, being a free-to-play video game title there’s nothing to lose here if you want to give the title a try.

#12 Scum

Release Date: 2018 | Platform: PC

Camera: First Person | Third Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: )

Genre: Survival, Open World Survival Craft, Multiplayer, Action, Adventure, Indie

Scum acts as a televised show that follows a group of prisoners who are forced into battling each other on an island for entertainment. For the most part, this is a battle royale video game where the last remaining player wins the game. With that said there is a big focus on survival outside of combat. Players will need to keep track of their character stat levels along with managing certain aspects such as nourishment and metabolic rate. Currently, the title is available for players to try out under early access so you may see some video game mechanics change up over the rest of the development course.

#11 Project Winter

Release Date: 2019 | Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 8)

Genre: Social Deduction, Survival, Strategy, Team Based, Adventure

Project Winter is a bit like Among Us as it’s a deception game with traitors among the group of players. Matches are set up with teams of eight players and the entirety of the group is stranded in the wilderness. To escape, players must work together and attempt to gather resources and complete tasks. However, among this team of eight are traitors. These traitors are known to each other but the group that is attempting to escape is oblivious. The role of a traitor, however, is to avoid being caught and foil the plans of escaping.

#10 Scrapnaut

Release Date: 2021 | Platform: PC, Switch

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: NO

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 4)

Genre: Survival, Adventure, Sandbox, Exploration, Crafting

Scrapnaut is a single-player and co-op survival game. This steampunk title is a top-down game that has players building their own bases to survive. Players will need to manage their oxygen and farms along with supplying electricity and building homes for the bases to succeed. This *Civilization/Cities: Skylines-*inspired survival game is a must-play for anyone into sim management games.

Scrapnaut is available now on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

#9 Space Engineers

Release Date: 2019 | Platform: PC, Xbox One

Camera: First Person | Third Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 16)

Genre: Space, Sandbox, Survival, Physics, Crafting

Those of you who enjoy space, exploration, and engineering may find Space Engineers to be a bit of fun. In this game, players are tasked with exploring different planets and outer space. It’s all about building up different buildings and vehicles to keep your journey going. The building is one of the main focuses here as well since hundreds of building blocks are already programmed and ready to be crafted.

However, there are also programmable blocks to give players the ability to write small programs to be used within the game. There are some survival elements found here as well such as the need for oxygen and having different makeshift devices built up to provide oxygen for the players. Meanwhile, you can connect with up to sixteen players and go through the game in either survival or creative mode.

#8 Starbound

Release Date: 2016 | Platform: PC, Xbox One

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 8)

Genre: Sandbox, Survival, Adventure, Space, Crafting

Starbound is another science-fiction kind of video game. In Starbound, players find that they have wrecked their ship and have landed on a planet. To get home, players will need to build up their base and attempt to repair their ship. With that said, players can have a bit of fun by building up their bases and slowly colonize the planet. The survival element is a bit easy to manage as all that you need to keep in check is your hunger level. When it comes to the gameplay, it’s a 2D side-scroller that can be compared to the likes of Terraria.

#7 Dark and Light

Release Date: 2017 | Platform: PC

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: (Local: ?? | Online: ??)

Genre: Open World, Survival, MMORPG, Fantasy, Crafting

Dark and Light is a bit of a supernatural game. In this game, players are an explorer wandering around this supernatural land full of mythical creatures and secrets to unlock. However, to survive, players will need to work hard in crafting, building, using weapons, and learning powerful spells. It’s a title that’s been in early access now for a few years and the reception has been a bit mixed, but again, being in early access the developers have the ability to make some adjustments to appease fans.

#6 TheHunter: Call of the Wild

Release Date: 2017 | Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Camera: First Person

Multiplayer: NO

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: 8)

Genre: Hunting, Open World, Simulation, FPS, Survival

While this game is not necessarily a survival title it’s one worth pointing out because of the community. TheHunter: Call of the Wild is a hunting simulation game and one that the developers made to be as realistic as possible. Those that enjoy the thrill of the hunt will likely find quite a bit to enjoy from this title alone. Players can even join in together online and compete in different hunts as they bring in different trophy-worthy prizes. However, as mentioned, players within the community have brought out a survival component to this game.

You can find a few different threads going over rules or of course the modding community, but fans have taken it upon themselves to participate in these rules as they play. For instance, the common rules that circulate online are turning off all the aids, starting with a basic weapon and bullets, along with going through some vital upkeep. To keep up vitals players may have to collect meat and water each day or sleep at an outpost regularly.

#5 Craftopia

Release Date: 2020 | Platform: PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: NO

Co-op: (Local: 8 | Online: 8)

Genre: Open World, Crafting, Survival, Sandbox, Open World

Craftopia is a pretty wacky survival game that throws a bunch of elements at players. You have building, hunting, crafting, farming, along with being a hack-and-slash title. Players can build up some automated systems to help aid them in different ways like gathering food or you could venture out to collect and tame animals. With that said, this is still an early access title so we’re really interested in seeing just what the developers end up bringing into this game down the road.

Upcoming

Note: Here are a few games that are upcoming and will hopefully see a launch or a release in early access at some point before 2021 officially wraps.

#4 Smalland

Release Date: TBA | Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: (Local: No | Online : 32)

Genre: Survival, Base Building, Open World, Crafting, RPG

Smalland is an upcoming early access title that will look quite a bit like Grounded. Here players are once again taking the role of character shrunk down to the size of a small insect. Now living in a world that’s meant for someone significantly larger, players are forced into battle against small insects, rodents, to even birds. Again, like other games on this list, there’s the ability to craft items from weapons to armor and you can build up bases to make your survival a bit easier to manage. With planned PvP and co-op, we’re interested in seeing just how it stacks up against the already established Grounded video game.

#3 Little Devil Inside

Release Date: TBA | Platform: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer:

Co-op:

Genre: Action, Adventure, Survival, Adventure, Exploration

Little Devil Inside is an upcoming action-adventure game with some slight survival elements. Players here are working with researchers as they attempt to learn more about the supernatural incidents that are happening around the world. We are then given a new mission as our protagonist is sent out in search of goods or taking out a monster that is roaming the area. As mentioned, there are some survival elements for when players such as starting a fire or collecting water, but the developers are making this an easier title for newcomers to the survival genre so don’t expect anything too deep here.

#2 State of Decay 3

Release Date: TBA | Platform: PC, Xbox Series X|S

Camera: First Person ?? | Third Person ??

Multiplayer: ??

Co-op: ??

Genre: Open World, Zombies, Survival, Shooter, Action

State of Decay 2 was mentioned in our list earlier, but we know that a new installment is being developed. State of Decay 3, at the time of writing this description, only has one trailer available. It’s a cinematic trailer so we don’t have anything to go off on in terms of the gameplay but we’re expecting the same overall mechanics from State of Decay 2 to make a return here. What does have us intrigued is the fact that there is a mutated zombie-like deer feasting on another animal which may indicate that not only will players have to worry about undead humans lurking around but undead animals as well.

#1 Ark 2

Release Date: 2023 | Platform: PC, Xbox Series X|S

Camera: First Person | Third Person

Multiplayer: YES

Co-op: TBA

Genre: Survival, Open World, Dinosaurs, Crafting, Fantasy

Ark 2 is the upcoming sequel to the hugely popular Ark: Survival Evolved. Ark 2 looks like it will be a must-buy for any fans of the original game. The sequel is coming to next-gen consoles and PC. Based on the screenshots released so far, the game looks to be a huge upgrade. The graphics are much improved and Vin Diesel will star as the character Santiago. Not much more is known about the game at this point. However, it is scheduled for a 2022 release so expect to hear more later this year.