Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Spirits Arrive In Smash Bros On Friday!

Super Smash Bros Ultimate may be “over” regarding adding new characters, but it still has some tricks left up its sleeve. First, the Sora Amiibo will be arriving soon, allowing fans to FINALLY finish their collection of playable characters from the title, and then they will start updating their Spirits roster! Spirits are special collectible in-game items from the World of Light mode that can be put into characters to help increase their power and abilities. What’s surprised players is that more Spirits have been added in 2024, and now, we know Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the next title to get new Spirits!

The fighting game’s Japanese handle revealed this, highlighting how both the starter Pokemon and the legendary monsters from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will appear as Spirits! Specifically, you can get Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Koraidon, Miraidon, Terapagos, and Ogerpon. Now, like with previous encounters with Spirits, you’ll need to fight them to get the chance to use them. But once you do defeat them, they’re all yours, and you can equip your favorite characters with their abilities!

Yes, we don’t know their abilities, but given that some of these characters are legendary Pokemon, we would venture to guess that some are quite powerful. So you’ll want to check them out just to see what they can do.

The real question here is, “Will these Spirit events continue?” That is a good question that we don’t have a definitive answer on yet. The return of Spirit drops was surprising, as it felt like a “random thing” to bring people back to the game. But now, Nintendo may want gamers to enjoy some of the more “recent stuff” that the Nintendo Switch has released. That means that we could get special Spirits featuring Princess Peach, Luigi, Paper Mario, the Inklings, Octolings, and more because of their upcoming game releases. Only time will tell if that’s the case.

The other big question here is, “Will we get a new entry in the fighting game franchise soon?” That is a question that has many fans chomping at the bit. The last game wasn’t just a success; it was the biggest fighting game ever sold! By a large margin! Furthermore, franchise producer Masahiro Sakurai has acknowledged that he’s still “making games” and is even shutting down his YouTube channel this year for unknown reasons. So perhaps these Spirits are a “prelude” to some kind of announcement down the line.