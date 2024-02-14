AEW Fight Forever Officially Drops Season 3 Pass

It’s clear to any who watch All Elite Wrestling that they’re on a mission to “reclaim the feeling” that many said they lost in 2023. Whether they did is debatable, especially when you look at the signings they got in 2023 and the sales of certain events, including selling over 81,000 seats at Wembley Stadium back in August. But one way they’re trying to make 2024 even better is by bringing in more wrestlers into AEW Fight Forever. Today, the official Season 3 Pass dropped, and a trailer came with it to highlight the superstars that’ll make it special.

First up, as we noted a little while ago, is Swerve Strickland. He’s become one of the “sneakier” big signings that AEW did back in 2022. People were happy to see him when he came in but had no idea of how big his star would become. He’s not only worked his way up to the main event picture, but he’s one of the most over people in the company! He recently did a 30-minute match with Hangman Adam Page, and it was incredible. That led to him being in a triple threat match for the AEW world title on March 3rd at their PPV: Revolution.

Next up is Claudio Castagnoli. Here’s another slightly underrated signing. Many knew he was a great wrestler when he came to the company, but how good was he really? The answer was clear quickly because he not only delivered an epic match to start his AEW career against Zack Saber Jr. but also became the Ring of Honor world champion and held the belt for a long time. Furthermore, he’s a key member of the Blackpool Combat Club and always gets the crowd going when he does the “Big Swing.”

Last but certainly not least is Jamie Hayter. Her transformation into the woman she is now is nothing short of incredible, and she became one of the fastest-rising stars in AEW history. Her winning the AEW Women’s World Championship at Full Gear 2022 remains a key moment in the company’s life for fans, and the only downside was she had to give the title away in 2023 due to injury. But she’s rumored to be returning soon, so why not play her now virtually until her physical revival?

AEW: Fight Forever Season Pass 3 is now available for $16.99!



Season Pass 3 includes new roster additions Swerve Strickland, Claudio Castagnoli and Jamie Hayter PLUS the brand-new Day & Evening Beach maps, 42 new skins and attire options, loads of new moves and premium music… pic.twitter.com/Hj4ck7MmyB — AEW Games (@AEWGames) February 14, 2024

As if that’s not enough, AEW Fight Forever is bringing more things via Season 3, including new arenas and a day/night cycle, and you’ll even get freebies!

Everybody loves freebies! Fight Forever players can now download the Freebie 4 Da Fans DLC which includes 5 new music tracks and 10 new attire options for free!



Get it today for Xbox, PlayStation and PC! Switch coming Feb 16th. #AEWFightForever pic.twitter.com/JsF0qEsTN7 — AEW Games (@AEWGames) February 14, 2024