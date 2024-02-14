Princess Peach Showtime Gets New More Transformations Via New Trailer!

Given the rumors and news about Xbox and Sony, it’s a bit ironic that Nintendo, even in its “last year” of the Switch, is cranking out titles at a somewhat fresh rate. To that end, next month’s Princess Peach Showtime will be something that many people might try out simply because they want to see what another game with Princess Peach is like. After all, she’s only had one solo game in her history before, and this one will be an even more unique experience based on the trailers so far. Speaking of which, Nintendo has dropped a new one highlighting several new transformations that Peach can do in her upcoming game!

First off, there’s “Figure Skater Peach.” As you can imagine, this will allow her to gracefully go around frozen stages with ease, and then, when it comes to enemies, she can spin them out of existence! We even get a glimpse of a boss fight where she spins one around quite well.

Second, there’s “Dashing Thief Peach,” which several fans are already dubbing “Phantom Thief Peach,” given how much she looks like a certain character from Atlus’s beloved RPG series. Regardless, with her epic thief skills, she’ll be able to run, jump, and grapple hook her way through unique levels on her way to the treasure that she seeks!

Third, yes, we still have more, is “Mermaid Peach.” How many Disney references do you think we can get in this one section? Well, given her relative size, she is a…little mermaid. Oh, we’re not done! Because while her voice might not get…Aeriel…coverage will help her guide fish to where she needs them to go underwater, and she’ll be doing plenty of singing in big musical bits!

Finally, we have the “Mighty Peach.” This costume will let Peach embrace her anime side and go straight-up fight bad guys on the ground and in the air, even throwing things like cars at them! You can watch the full Princess Peach Showtime transformations trailer below:

So, aside from the many excellent outfits that Peach will have in the game, what can we infer from this trailer? Well, the biggest thing is that the game will feature plenty of unique themes and stages. Peach will need to be on her toes through all of it, and Nintendo will likely have another transformation or two in reserve just so players don’t know everything.

We’ll find out next month how well it performs!