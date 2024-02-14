Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Devs Are Improving Performance Mode Graphics

Final Fantasy fans are gearing up to get the next major installment released this month. If you don’t already have your calendars marked, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is landing in the marketplace on February 29, 2024. But there’s still time in the eyes of Square Enix to make some necessary adjustments. We’re finding out today that the developers are trying to improve the game’s graphical quality for players who opt to enjoy this game through its performance mode.

Thanks to Reddit, we’re coming across a post from Square Enix on their X social media account. It’s noted that the developers are working to update the trial for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. In particular, this update will support improving image quality when selecting performance mode. You can choose this mode in the graphics settings, where games typically have a couple of modes. These mods either favor FPS or boosting graphics.

It’s noted that this update is scheduled to land on the trial version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on February 21, 2024. However, these efforts will also be available within the full version of the game. For some players on Reddit, it seems like they didn’t even notice much of an issue with the graphics when going through the trial. But it’s nice knowing that this is something the developers took note of and are trying to ensure the game looks as best as it can when it is released.

Of course, this is just the next part of the Final Fantasy VII remake. So far, it’s expected that we’ll get three parts to remake the storyline in Final Fantasy VII entirely, and this upcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth looks to be an even more ambitious game than the first installment. Towards the end of last year, it was reported that the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth devs even took some inspiration in the side quests from The Witcher 3, an RPG highly praised for its interesting storylines told outside of the primary campaign.

With that said, if you plan to pick this game up without going back and replaying Final Fantasy VII, Square Enix did release a recap video. That will help catch you up on the storyline or even give you a refresher of what happened in the first game. If you’re enjoying this remake, don’t anticipate more remakes from the Square Enix folks. There seems to be a bit of hesitation in taking on another remake after getting through Final Fantasy VII.