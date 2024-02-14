Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Still Hitting Milestones

Fans can’t wait to get their hands on Grand Theft Auto VI. We’ve been waiting for the next installment for years, and expectations are high. After Grand Theft Auto V, the Rockstar Games developers put more effort into supporting the game after its release. The online component is still enjoyed by gamers worldwide, with new content to keep them logging in regularly. But Rockstar Games finally pulled back the veil of their next installment in December last year.

Grand Theft Auto VI still only has one trailer. In December of 2023, we received the announcement trailer, and it offered a look at a modern Vice City. While details are still scarce, we have our protagonist featured along with various environments and characters we’ll likely meet. It’s a trailer that has been viewed by gamers worldwide, and it’s still gaining views to this day.

Thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re finding out that Grand Theft Auto VI hit a new milestone. At the time of writing this article, Grand Theft Auto VI’s announcement trailer sits at over 175 million views. That is quite impressive and shows how badly players are interested in the game. It seems like nothing is slowing this game trailer down. That is until the next trailer drops, with fans already speculating that a new trailer could be coming soon.

Unfortunately, we’re officially in the dark regarding Rockstar Games next trailer release. Hopefully, the next trailer will fill players in more about the narrative storyline and character backgrounds. But it’s worth noting that gamers are not only eager for this title release. Other developers are anxious to see Grand Theft Auto VI come out such as Ubisoft.

Recently, Ubisoft’s CEO spoke of how massive game releases like GTA 6 are actually good for other studio releases. Essentially, the Ubisoft CEO said that these games bring players or even newcomers who might be keen on checking out other new releases. This means we could see some studios schedule their releases around the upcoming launch of Grand Theft Auto VI in hopes of getting even more attention on their games.

Of course, that’s also the big question right now, as we don’t have a release date set for Grand Theft Auto VI. When the announcement trailer was released, it only stated that the title would be launching in 2025. That’s still the plan, according to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. In a recent earnings call, the CEO spoke of how there are financial incentives to ensure this game doesn’t get stuck in the development process forever.