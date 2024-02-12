Grand Theft Auto VI Fans Are Hopeful A New Trailer Is Coming After This Discovery

Grand Theft Auto fans waited years for an official reveal of the next game. After an unfortunate leak for Rockstar Games, fans were given a small look into Grand Theft Auto VI. However, it wasn’t until December last year that Rockstar Games offered their first trailer announcing the game and highlighting the protagonist. Today, a discovery has fans hopeful a second trailer is coming sooner rather than later.

The discovery that has fans so pumped online is the Rockstar Games YouTube channel, which was updated. Thanks to a Reddit post, we’re finding out that Rockstar Games made a new playlist that is dedicated to Grand Theft Auto VI. So far, as you can expect, there is just one trailer for the game. But it’s the fact that the developers made an update and playlist that has them suspecting a new trailer could be on its way soon.

However, the creation of the playlist doesn’t guarantee we’ll get a new trailer soon. This could be prep work for a trailer drop set to happen well later this year. But there might not be much Rockstar Games could do at this point that won’t get players hyped about a potential new trailer or marketing materials to hit the web. That’s not unsurprising, as this game has been highly anticipated for years, so there’s general excitement about when we’ll get our next showing.

Of course, players are not the only ones excited about the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Ubisoft’s CEO even noted that the release of Grand Theft Auto VI could be good for other developers. In general, Ubisoft’s CEO spoke of how these massively anticipated games bring players who might have strayed away for a while back into the industry, along with newcomers to the industry. That means there’s more opportunity for other releases to get picked up by a larger audience of players.

Unfortunately, we’re not given too much insight into Grand Theft Auto VI. The new trailer offers us a look at the new modern Vice City that the game will be set within. Players will follow a female protagonist named Lucia and her male partner as they flee from law enforcement. Beyond that, we know the game will launch on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2025. So far, it doesn’t look like there are any concerns about the game missing its calendar year launch window.