Xbox Podcast Will Update Fans With Future Plans Thursday

There have been many headlines around the Xbox brand these past few days. We’ve seen rumors that Xbox was bringing first-party games to rival platforms, the supposed drop of consoles, among other speculative pieces. Some of the rumors are being backtracked as well. But the air should be cleared this Thursday, according to the official X social media platform. Microsoft will be holding a special Xbox podcast episode with several notable individuals from Xbox.

You couldn’t escape the series of rumors online regarding the uncertain future of Xbox. It left a ton of fans concerned about their potential platform of choice, the digital libraries built up, and the worry exclusives leaving would ultimately kill off the Xbox console line. With all these rumors flooding the web, it forced the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, to make a post stating a special business update would be coming soon.

Today, the Xbox X social media account noted that Xbox fans can expect a podcast episode drop this Thursday, February 15, 2024. Within this show, we’ll sit with Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty as they speak of what’s coming. That should be a panel with enough executives to help chart the plans for Xbox as we progress through the year and even the rest of this console generation.

Please join us for a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast.



Hear from Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty as they share updates on the Xbox business. pic.twitter.com/TxwWJVUbgx — Xbox (@Xbox) February 12, 2024

Some questions might still be left unanswered, but one question that might get touched on is consoles. There have been reports online that Xbox consoles will not be going anywhere. We even reported on a rumor suggesting that this next console could be something in line with a handheld. If proven to be true, the team working on this console might be the same team behind the Microsoft Surface. But again, these are just rumors right now.

All we can do is wait for Microsoft’s Xbox podcast, which will air everywhere you obtain podcasts or directly through YouTube. That will at least help highlight some of the immediate plans and potentially dispute some of the rumors. We might also get some insight into the plans for Activision Blizzard as we have yet to see any of their games head on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. We also missed out on any updates from the Activision Blizzard teams during this year’s Xbox Developer Direct stream.