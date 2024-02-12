Nintendo President Believes Multiplayer Element Helped Super Mario Bros Wonder Tremendously

There are many things to enjoy about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the biggest elements of its success in fans’ minds is that it took the “traditional style” that 2D platforming Mario games have and turned it on its head via the power of the Wonder Flower. These “levels within levels” always threw fans for a loop, leading to incredible experiences and always wondering what would happen in the next level. Officially, the game sold over 12 million units, which was incredible to hear, given that those numbers were made in less than three months.

During a special Q&A with investors, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa stated multiple things about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the key things was that it was the fastest-selling title of its line. Plus, he had a feeling he knew why that was:

“Sales of Super Mario Bros. Wonder have grown at a faster pace than previous Super Mario titles. The game itself has been well-received in terms of its content, but I think another factor is that it is a title that can be played by two or more people.”

At first, that might seem like an odd statement, as previous entries with Mario, especially the 2D platforming titles, have had multiplayer elements in the past or were created with the multiplayer element in mind. But, according to the President, many people who played the new game enjoyed it in groups:

“Around half of the people who play this game do so in multiplayer mode, so I think the title suited the need for a game that many people can enjoy with family and friends during the year-end holiday season, when people get together.”

That might have been the case, and given the “family-friendly” nature of the title and Nintendo in general, that might have been a “beacon” to certain fans. Another thing that the President noted was the success of Mario’s movie earlier in 2023. This was the first “new game” for Mario since the movie’s arrival, and Nintendo is banking on that in 2024 by having certain titles featuring Mario, Luigi, Peach, and even Donkey Kong, all of whom were in the movie.

While it’s nice to hear that fans liked the multiplayer element, it’s important to note that many people did have issues with it. For example, you could only do a local 4-person co-op, and when you went online, it was an entirely different thing. However, that could simply mean that Nintendo may go bigger for the next title.