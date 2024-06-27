Nintendo Switch 2 Likely To Get New IP

There’s a reason why Nintendo is considered the best video game publisher in the world. It’s true that, when you look at past gaming generations, they may not have been on top with hardware sales numbers, but the twist is that when it came to software, you could always count on them to make something great. The upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 platform is something that many are speculating on, and one of the biggest questions is about the games that will arrive on the system over the course of its life. Some are focusing on the IP that we can easily guess is coming to the system, while others are thinking on a different thread.

Today, Nintendo had a shareholders meeting, and there was a Q&A aimed at certain people within the company. One question was about the potential for new IP in general, and the answer led many to believe that new series are on the way to Nintendo Switch 2:

Shinya Takashi (Nintendo EPD General Manager) on the creation of New IP:



"We are considering development for customers who enjoy Nintendo franchises, but also to customers who want to enjoy something new."



While this may seem obvious, it should be noted that in recent gaming generations, Nintendo has created several new IPs that have helped boost its brand in various ways. For example, the Wii U was where the Splatoon series got its birth, and it now stands as one of The Big N’s most popular franchises. On the Switch, there was the creation of ARMS, which launched in its first year, sold over a million units quickly, and even had a rep in Super Smash Bros Ultimate via Min-Min.

Jumping to 2024, there was the arrival of Princess Peach Showtime, which many feel could be a franchise give its success both critically and financially. That still only scratches the surface of what Nintendo had done with new IP over the years.

This is important to note because The Big N has already admitted that they’re attempting to do everything they can to make the Switch 2 a big success right off the bat. While bringing in the “established franchises” is important, it’s just as important to show off new titles that can also bring in new gamers while also establishing fresh ideas that can potentially carry the company into the following generations.

As we’ve seen from both Sony and Xbox, there is no guarantee that a new IP will land, especially if you don’t have goodwill built up. With Nintendo, though, they do have that goodwill.

All of this is just speculation, though, and until Nintendo reveals something new, you can expect some familiar things to come in the meantime.