Call of Duty Warzone: Fortune’s Keep Secret Vault Easter Egg Guide

The Fortune’s Keep map has returned to Warzone in the title’s Season 2 update. The Resurgence map is one of the community’s favorites and is a piece of content that fans have been excitedly waiting for since its eventual return was confirmed prior to the game’s release. With the map finally being added, players find a lot of secrets as they explore the beautiful island. One of these secrets is a Vault Easter egg that houses the riches of the island’s prior occupants as well as many powerful weapons and useful loot. This Vault requires players to jump through a few hoops to get it open, so allow us to walk you through how to get this golden door open so that you and your team can get the treasures inside.

Step #1: Reaching the Vault

You can find the Vault beneath The Keep Point of Interest located on the northern part of the island map in Sector F3. Found at the northeast end of the eponymous castle is where you can find a throne room with a mural on the floor in the center of the room.

This mural hides a secret passage that you will need to open to reach the Vault. To do this, go up the throne and you will find two torches on either side of the large chair. Light both of these torches and then crouch in the chair. The mural will start to descend, creating a spiral staircase that will lead to a secret underground room that contains the Vault.

Step #2: Cracking the Vault

In the room that has the locked vault door, you will find several torches around the room, eight of them in total. You will need to light specific torches to get the Vault open. The torches you need to activate will change every match. You can figure out which torches you need to light and which ones you need to snuff out by throwing a flame grenade like a Molotov Cocktail or a Thermite Grenade at the Vault door.

After the fire dies out, certain circles on the Vault door will start to glow red, with each circle representing a torch found in the room. You will be able to find one of these pieces of equipment in the room with the Vault so make sure you use them instead of just trying to guess which torches you need to activate. Light up the torches that correspond to the glowing circles and snuff out all of the other torches.

When do this correctly, a stone plate will rise out of the ground. Stand on this stone slab and you will open the Vault. You will complete the “Secret Vault” challenge the first time you open the Vault which will unlock the “Genus Firmamentum” Large Decal cosmetic. You can find a lot of high-tier loot behind the metal door which can quickly provide you with a deadly arsenal. You can get out of the Vault by going through a hole in the wall, which will lead you back to the first floor of The Keep through a secret passage behind a bookcase.