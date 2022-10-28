Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Fix Vault Edition Operator Bug | How to Get Vault Edition Operators

The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally upon us, but a time that should see players jumping into the Spec Op and multiplayer modes is instead met with a lot of anger from members of the community that purchased the game’s Vault Edition. This special version of the game came with several unique Operators, though many players are reporting that their Operators from this $100 version of the game aren’t unlocking for them. Luckily, this is just a bug and is actually fairly easy to fix. This guide will explain how to fix the Vault Edition Operator bug in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect

How to Fix Vault Edition Operator Bug In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

This bug is affecting players on PlayStation consoles and has quickly been acted upon by Infinity Ward as they have tweeted out a way to fix this bug so that you can get the skins that you purchased with the Digital Vault Edition. To get your Operators, you will need to go into the settings of your PlayStation console, not the game, and go to the selection labeled “Users and Accounts.” This will bring you to a list of sub-categories that you can select, with the one that you are going to want to look into being called “Other.” Here, select “Restore Licenses.” This will close any apps or games that are currently opened and will confirm that you own the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2.

If you have done all of this, you should be able to boot up Modern Warfare 2 and should have all of your Operators that come with the edition and other pre-orders or promotional items now unlocked for you to use.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future guides on the upcoming title as well as Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- All Safe Codes and Locations | Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Keeping this One Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Test Drive Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: Ending and Post-Credit Scene Explained