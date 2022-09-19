A cornerstone of any Call of Duty game is the streaks that you get for staying alive and racking up points and kills. Over the years, there have been two systems for getting these streaks: Killstreaks and Scorestreaks. While they give you the same awards, the former will only reward you with the ordinance for stringing together kills while the latter will reward you for also playing objectives. Both have their pros and cons, with each one being tailored to different playstyles. Luckily, it is very easy in Modern Warfare 2 to switch between these two types of streaks once you know where to look. This guide will explain how to switch between using Killstreaks and Scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

While the previous Call of Duty titles would have you equipping a perk to switch between the two types of streaks (if they even provided the option to switch between them), Modern Warfare 2 makes it very simple. You are going to want to tab over to your Weapons tab on the main menu and select the Killstreak section. Doing so will bring you the full list of every streak in the game, where you will be able to switch and equip up to three streaks at a time.

If you look at the bottom left of this killstreak screen, you will see a toggle to switch between whether you want the streaks to be counted for kills or points. You can do this at any time when in the menu, but you cannot switch between the two streak variants while in the middle of a game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on both Steam and Battle.net on October 28, 2022. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future guides on the upcoming title as well as Warzone 2.0.

