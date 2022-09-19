Return to Monkey Island: Prelude – Hard Mode Walkthrough

The Monkey Island series has made an unexpected, but completely welcome return with Return to Monkey Island on Switch and PC. It sees Guybrush Threepwood return to the titular island for yet another adventure. Before the story begins in full, however, you’ll need to play through the game’s Prelude chapter first.

Return to Monkey Island‘s prelude has you take control of a kid playing with his friend pretending to be Guybrush Threepwood and Captain LeChuck. When the cutscene at the start of the chapter ends, you’ll be tasked with finding a way to get some scurvy dogs as a snack.

Buy Scurvydogs

Find a coin

As soon as you gain control of your character, you’ll have a handful of things to interact with. You can look at everything and talk to your friend Chuckie, but the way forward is to head into the Scurvydog shop right behind you. Head inside.

Once inside the shop, talk with the person behind the counter. No matter how much you ask, they won’t give you and Chuckie Scurvydogs for free, as they cost a half piece of eight. Because you don’t have any money, Chuckie recommends checking the outhouse across from the shop for some lost change as people frequently drop it inside.

If you head outside and go to the outhouse, you’ll find that it’s locked. Luckily, the key is inside the Scurvydog shop. Head back into the shop and snag the key (or just grab it before leaving for the first time.) With the key in hand, head to the outhouse and use the key on the door.

Inside the outhouse, grab the slug off the ground behind you. There’s plenty to interact with in there, but the slug is all you need. It’s not a real piece of eight, but the Scurvydog vendor can’t see particularly well, so you’ll have to trick him with it. Head back to the Scurvydog shop and use the slug you found on the vendor. He’ll give you the dogs.

After eating, walk all the way to the right side of the screen and leave the area through the floral archway. After a brief cutscene, your ToDo list will be expanded with a handful of things to do at the park.

Mess around and explore

Check out the anchor

Start by examining the anchor near where you walked in. After listening to Chuckie’s friend talk about anchors for WAY too long, she’ll eventually stop talking and the first task on your list will be checked off.

Beat Chuckie in a race

Walk up to the start of the racetrack. Here, you’ll be able to challenge Chuckie to a race. Once you do, either hold down ZL or ZR if you’re playing on the Switch or double click on the end of the racetrack on PC and you’ll outrun him. Once you win the race, it’ll be checked off your list.

Feed the duck

Head to the right and you’ll see the couple from the beginning of the chapter looking at a duck in a pond. Below the woman is a pile of torn-up bread. You aren’t able to grab the bread outright, but if you select the basket they have next to the man and wonder what’s inside it, the couple will get into an argument. While they’re distracted, you can grab the bread. With the bread in hand, head to the other side of the pond onto the dock. Grab the bread from your inventory and then use it on the duck, checking off the item on your ToDo list.

Add some sauce to my Scurvydog

On the path to the right of the dock, you’ll find a pile of ketchup. Interact with it and then pick it up. Chuckie will remark that it goes well with Scurvydogs, so go into your inventory and combine it with your Scurvydog. This will check an item off your ToDo list.

Practice sword fighting

Walk up to the stage above the pond with the duck. Interact with the stage and you’ll have a practice sword fight with Chuckie.

Find a four-leaf clover

Head back down past the dock and you’ll find a patch of grass with a sign next to it saying that you are forbidden from picking four-leaf clovers. Interact with the sign and then walk into the field and grab the clover.

Make a wish at the wishing well

To the right of the clover field, you’ll find the well. In front of it, you’ll be able to pick up a coin. Use the coin on the well and then choose a wish.

Find our real parents

Once you’ve crossed everything off of the list in the park, go through the gate on the far right side of the area. Walk along the path and you’ll sit on a bench next to Guybrush.