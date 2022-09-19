Diablo IV Will Have a Closed End Game Beta For Select Fans

Diablo IV is coming to PC and consoles everywhere in 2023, and today we got an update on the game’s progress from the developers. Blizzard Entertainment’s blog announced that there would be a Closed End Game Beta for select players to test out. The few lucky players who are chosen will play through a selection of post-campaign Sancturay scenes in an effort to create the best ending possible without spoiling the game for the rest of us.

A Closed Beta is a private game testing, so not just anyone can play to give feedback. The players will be selected based on gameplay data. Because the ending sequence is a favorite for many Diablo fans, the developers are looking for fans who look forward to spending time in that part of the game. They specified the following:

Specifically, we’ll be using gameplay data to invite a limited number of Diablo players who have recently spent significant amounts of time playing the end-game experiences of Diablo II: Resurrected and Diablo III. Blizzard Blog

Then, the players will have to sign an NDA because the Beta will be completely confidential. They won’t be able to share or talk about anything related to the Diablo IV Beta. The cloak-and-dagger secrecy is to protect the ending of the game from spoilers as much as possible because leaks are a bummer for everybody. For players who fit the above requirement, visit Blizzard here for more details on how to sign up to be considered as a tester. The window for choosing testers closes on November 18, so if you haven’t heard from them by then, you haven’t been selected, sadly, and you’ll have to wait for open Beta testing. And there will be a public testing phase in early 2023!

Okay, but what do you get to play if you are chosen for the Closed End Game Beta? Apparently, a lot, and we’re all a little jealous. Testers will get to play through Helltide, Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Dead, Fields of Hatred, and Paragon Boards, paying attention to everything they’ve learned in order to beat the boss at the end. There’s a lot here to digest, so check back at the original blog post for all of the juicy details, but just know that there will be plenty of new events, like Helltide, and difficulty levels, like Nightmare Dungeons, to play through. Not everything will be ironed-out to perfection, but that’s why the testers are involved!

Diablo IV is supposed to be released next year, but we don’t know exactly when. It will be available to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Plus, it will have cross-play and cross-progress supported across all platforms, so you can pick up and play almost anywhere.

