Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained

One of the most exciting things when it comes to playing the new Call of Duty game is getting the chance to try out one of the new modes that are introduced in the game. When it comes to Modern Warfare 2, one of these new modes is known as Knock Out, an objective-based team mode that sees two teams battling over a package with only a single life. This guide will explain the new Knock Out game mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Knock Out Game Mode In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Explained

Knock Out round-based is a team mode that sees two teams battling over a package of money that is located at the center of the map. There are no respawns in this mode, though players will have a chance to be revived by a teammate if they are killed, but can only be revived once per round.

The objective is to be the team holding the package at the end of the round’s time limit. The clock will not go down when no one is holding the package, so the round has no time limit until someone is carrying the package. When the package is dropped upon its carrier’s death, the clock also pauses with it resuming when someone else picks it up. Players will need to hold the bag for 75 seconds to win with their bag carrier being marked on the map and having an icon placed above their head. If you hope to win this way, your team better be ready to defend your carrier. The other way to win a round is to simply eliminate the entire enemy team.

Scoring for the game is simple as winning a round, whether it be from holding the package or killing the enemy team, will reward your team with one point. The first team to reach five points will win the match.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on both Steam and Battle.net on October 28, 2022. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future guides on the upcoming title as well as Warzone 2.0.

