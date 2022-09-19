Chainsaw Man Gets Wild New Trailer, Previews Opening Song

When it comes to manga and anime, there are series out there for just about every type of fan. Some of the more popular series pull from real-life but with wildly unique scenarios that only the most creative minds could bring to life. Of course, fans can also engage with a few select series that manage to be balls to the wall crazy–so nuts that people just can’t help but appreciate what’s on the small screen in front of them. If you can’t tell, that is exactly what the manga and soon-to-be anime series known as Chainsaw Man is. If you don’t believe us, or if you’re unacquainted with this bizarre masterpiece, you’ll want to look at this new trailer for it.

In the world of Chainsaw Man, Japan and other places are besieged by things known as Devils, which, in this context, are beings that have powers that are often tied to real-world things. These devils are fought by groups known as Hunters, and in Japan, a new recruit for those hunters is about to get a chance to make a difference.”But this guy isn’t exactly the heroic type as you’re about to see, because this is about Denji, who, after getting betrayed, makes a deal to become the Chainsaw Man, one of the most powerful and insane creatures you’re ever going to meet. You’ll understand how crazy and gory this is going to get via the trailer below.

Pretty nuts, huh? Plus, that’s just a trailer–trust us when we say that this is going to get way crazier as the show goes on. Ever since the anime was announced, fans have been coming out of the woodwork to voice their joy about its creation. Given how long the manga has run, most know how wild it can get, and like most fans, they want to see it translated into a gorgeous anime spectacle.

A recent interview revealed that the anime has actually been in the works for years. Ever since a member of the team read the first volume of the manga, he felt it would be a great thing to pitch. Curiously, this was well before the manga ever got popular, so the team had faith in it from the get-go. Talk about being ahead of the curve.

You can hear some of the Japanese voice cast and the opening track for the anime in the trailer, which is sung by Kenshi Yonezu. The series will feature a different ending theme for every episode, with named artists including Maximum the Hormone, ano, Eve, Aimer, Kanaria, syudou, Queen Bee, ZUTOMAYO, Ling Tosite Sigure, TOBOE, Vaundry, and PEOPLE1. Be sure to tune into the premiere of the series on October 11.

