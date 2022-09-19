Take-Two Makes Investor Statement about GTA 6

If you haven’t been paying attention to the internet this past weekend, you’ve missed quite a bit of game drama. Over the last few days, GTA 6 suffered a massive video leak that spread all across the internet and revealed not only that Rockstar Games was indeed working on the anticipated sequel title, but the progress that the team had made. To be clear, what was shown wasn’t even close to a final product, but the fact that it was shown off at all, and that there was something to show in the first place, was impressive. It was also shocking and deeply disheartening to those at Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive.

As is expected of the internet, the weekend was filled with a bunch of people making memes about how Rockstar and Take-Two were going to deal with the leaker once they were found. While we cannot confirm or deny such actions may possibly take place, we can tell you that Take-Two knew had to do some damage control on the investor side of things to make sure they knew that something so terrible wouldn’t happen again. After all, while leaks can potentially be great for gamers, they often hurt developers and ruin a big surprise or hinder development depending on what is shown and how fans react.

Read the most important parts of the statement below.

“Rockstar Games recently experienced a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from its systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto. We have already taken steps to isolate and contain this incident.”

To be clear, they’re not talking about isolating and containing the person who leaked the footage like some of those memes definitely want to happen, but rather ensuring that the way they got the leak is handled and not accessed again.

Another thing the team has done is headed to places like Reddit to use their authority on their own subreddits and other places to try to get all footage of the leaks taken down so that no one can access them. This is perfectly fair–the footage shouldn’t be out in the world in the first place, so the company has every right to take it down. To be clear though, Rockstar Games did make it known that you can talk about the leak all you want. You just can’t show footage from it.

Allegedly, the person responsible for the leak wants to ‘cut a deal’ with Rockstar Games, but it’s unknown to what ends. No matter what, Take-Two and Rockstar Games have assured fans and their investors that work on GTA 6 and other projects will continue on schedule despite the leak.

