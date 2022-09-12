Chainsaw Man Discusses Early Days of Anime Adaptation Creation

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for a long time, you know that one of the most hyped animes that is going out this year is not a returning series like My Hero Academia, or a rebirthed series like Bleach,. No, that award goes to the incredibly over-the-top anime known as Chainsaw Man. The manga for this story has been out for years now in part, and when it was revealed earlier this year that an anime adaptation would be made for it, the internet quite literally blew up with excitement. Then, those who didn’t know the story of the manga rushed to go find out what all the hype is about. As such, the October 11 premiere is something that fans are counting down the days for.

But, while they wait, they’re going to go and see what they can find out about the upcoming anime. An interview for example from one of the executives making the Chainsaw Man anime revealed when it was first brought into action in terms of production.

This came from Manabu Otsuka, who revealed that things actually started rolling years before you’d think they would. In fact, an anime adaptation was in the works before the manga became the hit it is right now. Apparently, one of the team read the first volume and as a result, he reached out to the creator in order to get the anime adaptation rolling. This happened in 2019, which likely meant if we didn’t get the pandemic, we probably would’ve had season 1 by now and season 2 might have been already underway. Oh well.

Now, given the unique content of the manga, there have been a lot of questions about how far they’re willing to go. According to the exec, they’re going to go as far as they are able to keep the original vision intact.

“Even though there’re limits, [the team will] try to do their best when reproducing the original work as faithfully as possible. They’ll try to exceed the expectations of the many fans of the series worldwide.”

That’s good because there are a lot of expectations, especially after the explosive reveal trailer where it was confirmed we’re getting the anime.

Now, if you’re curious about what Chainsaw Man is as a whole, strap in, this is a doozy.

The story is about Denki, a young man who is betrayed and left for dead. He meets a “dog-like devil named Pochita” and is able to become the literal Chainsaw Man. As such, he gets drafted into an organization, to do what? Well, to find the devils of the world and take them down.

There’s also a femme fatale trying to control Denki and his other half, a whole lot of demons with crazy abilities, and a whole lot of action and violence to boot.

This series is likely going to be a bloodbath, and it makes it more interesting to see what happens with the anime when it arrives.

