Is The Sonic 3 Trailer Coming Soon?

When there’s a movie that you’re eagerly awaiting, the last thing you want to do is wait. Seriously, whether it’s just getting a trailer to look at or counting down the days until the movie drops, you want to watch it, and you want to watch it NOW. For the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 3 film, fans eagerly hope that the trailer will drop soon so they can get a better look at what’s to come. The good news is that if rumors are to be believed, the Sonic 3 Trailer will drop “very soon,” so there is hope on the horizon for fans.

The tweet below makes this claim while also citing Paramount Mexico and TikTok. That’s not exactly the most “groundbreaking duo” when it comes to news, but weirder things have happened when it comes to sources.

The first trailer for ‘SONIC 3’ is coming “very soon.”



Something that should be noted is that even if this set of sources is wrong, we could still be near the release of the first Sonic 3 Trailer for a rather basic reason. The reason is that the movie is set to arrive in December. As a result, they need to start building up the hype more, and trailers are how you do that. Plus, we know via CinemaCon that there is at least some footage from the movie done as it was shown to those in the audience for the event.

So it coming “very soon” feels right, and even if it gets pushed back to June for whatever reason, that’s still only a month away from release.

Everyone wants to see Shadow the Hedgehog in the trailer. He was teased at the end of the second film, and rumors abound about what he will sound like. The biggest report, which hasn’t been confirmed by Paramount or director Jeff Fowler, is that Keanu Reeves will take the role of the “Ultimate Lifeform,” which would please fans to no end.

We’ve gotten teases of Shadow’s looks via the end credits stinger and a special picture dropped by Fowler, but those were either cropped or intentionally distorted, so we still need to see Shadow in “full form.”

We do know that Sonic Adventure 2 will be the source material for the third film, which was the debut of Shadow and his complicated backstory. However, it remains to be seen how much of that will be shown in the trailer and what will be left for people to see in the movie itself.