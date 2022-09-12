Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Gets New Details For Premiere

There have been many returns of various shows and movies over the last decade or so. Many of them were done solely for the money if we can be honest, but some returned out of necessity. Whether it was because the shows didn’t have a “good finish,” or they just didn’t get to finish at all and thus had to be able to tell the stories they needed to. Ten years or so ago, Bleach met the fate of cancelation and fans have been begging for the show to come back and finish its tale, especially since the manga has long-since wrapped up. Thankfully for them, their wishes came true with the announcement of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War!

The premiere of the returning anime will happen on October 10th, which is obviously a big day for anime fans as that’s also the day that My Hero Academia Season 6 will arrive, but that’s another topic entirely. Some lucky fans have already seen the premiere two episodes of the event series, and through social media, we now have a bit more context about what you can expect right off the bat.

For example, the first episode will feature the arrival of Yhwach, who is the ultimate villain of the series. He will apparently start off the first episode and reveal some key narration about the Soul Society and how its king rules over the three realms of existence. Don’t worry; you’ll also get to see Ichigo Kurosaki and his team in episode one. They’ll help out a Soul Reaper when they get swarmed by Hollows.

As for pacing, many noted that the first episode would cover the first five chapters of the manga’s arc, and then the second episode would take on the next three. So that would make the series go at a good pace. On the complimentary side of things, those that saw the first two episodes of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War praised its more cinematic style. The anime from before looked great, don’t get us wrong, but animation has come a long way since then, as other shows have proven.

Now, as for how many episodes you can expect in this particular anime, the team noted previously that there would be four batches of the show. Which apparently will add up to about 50 episodes. This is good because there is a lot to get to in the show and many people want to see certain vital things. Not the least of which is the battle with Yhwach, the return of Aizen, and of course, Ichigo’s final form.

The simulcast will happen on October 10th, so don’t miss out on it!

Source: ComicBook.com