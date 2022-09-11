Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Gets Second Trailer

When it comes to anime, especially some of the biggest anime out there, it’s almost ludicrous to think that they won’t get the big ending that they all deserve, yet that’s exactly what sometimes happens because of certain circumstances. Bleach was one of the “Holy Shonen Trinity”, one of the best manga of all time, and then all of a sudden, it had a bit of a rushed ending, and right after that, the anime for it got canceled. Not the way to treat one of your cornerstone franchises wouldn’t you say? The good news is that some wrongs are about to be fixed as Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is going to help balance the scales and finish the show properly.

According to the team, this new anime will be close to 50 episodes long, which means there will be plenty for fans to enjoy for some time. Plus, the team at Studio Pierrot are the ones doing the animation for this return, and thus things are going to look exceptionally gorgeous overall. But don’t take our word for it–observe the new trailer for Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War for yourself:

Prepare to face fate without fear. There is nowhere left to run.#BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War premieres on October 10, 2022! ⚔️🔥 pic.twitter.com/S6JkWcrPba — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 11, 2022

As you can see, things are getting pretty crazy in the dual worlds of Ichigo. In the human world, Hollows are coming out of everywhere and giving the Soul Reapers all that they can handle. Then, in the spirit realms like Queco Mundo, things are getting even MORE dangerous as the Quincys seem to be rising up and threatening everything that the Soul Society is striving for in terms of balance.

Naturally, this is all needed to bring Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies back to the forefront to take on these threats and see who is really behind all of this.

Those who know the manga know that there is a greater threat just in the distance, and they tease him briefly in the trailer, but when exactly he’ll show up is unknown at this point. If you look closely enough you’ll see a lot of the big names and characters from the past show up in one form or another, as well as Ichigo himself saying some of his classic lines like Bankai and his trademark move.

If nothing else, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War should deliver something that the fans of the anime have wanted for a while: closure. After all, they were one of the few fanbases that got to see their manga end, but not the anime adaptation of it. With anime being so popular in the world right now it’s only fair that they finally get their due.

The new series will premiere on October 10, and fans of the original series and newcomers alike won’t want to miss out.

Source: Twitter