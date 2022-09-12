HORI is Bringing its Switch Split Pad Compact Accessory to the West

HORI has made a name for itself over the last few years by producing a wide variety of Switch accessories. One of its most popular is none other than the HORI Split Pad Pro; an ergonomic-focused accessory that adds a lot more comfort to the Switch by offering a ‘chonkier’ pair of controllers compared to that of the little Joy-Con. But, some folks think these controllers are a little too big. Thus, HORI is now offering a new kind of Split Pad for the Nintendo Switch—the new Compact edition.

As the name suggests, the “Compact” edition of the Switch Split Pad controllers cut a good bit off the handles, resulting in a far more streamlined designed.

The controllers comes in two color ways, light gray with yellow accents, and a very punchy “Apricot Red“, as it’s described.

As HORI describes it, the Switch Split Pad is made to offer a “pro controller experience in Handheld Mode”. When looking at the list of features, that description seems rather fitting.

The Switch Split Pad controllers sport texturized thumbsticks, turbo functionality, a full-size D-pad and assignable rear buttons. While this does give the pair some perks over the typical Switch Joy-Con, they also lack a few features.

HD Rumble, motion controls, NFC and the IR Camera are all missing from the Switch Split Pad controllers.

Just like any other Joy-Con replacements, the Switch Split Pad Compact controllers are fully compatible with both the original flagship Switch console, and also the newer OLED model. Sliding the system into the Dock won’t be a problem, either. The most difficulty you’d have is finding a carrying case that can comfortably house the larger controllers when they’re still attached to the console.

HORI already has both of the aforementioned color options of the Switch Split Pad Compact controllers up on Amazon for pre-order. The release date is being listed as December 6, 2022, with a price tag of $49.99 USD.

This is notably less expensive than an official pair of Nintendo-made Joy-Con controllers. True, with the lesser functionality, it’s no surprise that this is the case. Still, the ergonomic benefit alone might be enough to justify using these over the Joy-Con, particularly for extend play sessions.

Unlike some other third-party manufacturers, HORI has a good reputation and all of its products are actually licensed by Nintendo. So, quality is to be expected; these shouldn’t break on you after only a few weeks of use. Reports of stick drift also haven’t appeared much at all, especially when compared to the various cases that were plaguing the official Joy-Con for quite some time.

The original Switch Split Pad Pro is still up on HORI’s Amazon storefront, with the black and navy blue options going for $42.99; just a few bucks cheaper than their new successors.

Gameranx does not benefit from any sales of the links provided. These are not affiliated links.