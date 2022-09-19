Marvel’s Spider-Man Receives Realistic First Person Mod

There is a crazy new mod for Marvel’s Spider-Man for PC users that literally throw players into the eyes of Spider-Man. Created by mod user jedijosh920, this first-person mod allows players to swing around the city from the perspective of Peter Parker!

The mod is crazy impressive as it brings a whole new experience to the game. However, the mod brings some nauseating feeling, as you will be spinning and swinging fast. Thankfully, jedijosh920 released a short YouTube video showcasing the mod in action. As you can see from the video down below, the action comes at you pretty fast, swinging from buildings, running onto walls, and everything you loved from the critically acclaimed title when it was first released. Now you get to experience what it really is to become Spider-Man!

Check out the brand new realistic first-person PC mod for Marvel’s Spider-Man down below:

https://youtu.be/W0BjWNGu5f8

In related news, Twitter insider Millie Amand has spoken about the highly anticipated sequel, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. There has been no real news about the game, however, she did mention that Insomniac Games is really knocking it out of the park when it comes to the next game.

Insomniac Games is prepping to show off the next bunch of footage for the game, which fans should be very excited to see. Another thing that Millie notes is that the higher-ups are very happy with how Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is looking and feeling right now, saying that it “exceeds expectations.” One person thought they were watching a cutscene versus actual gameplay footage.

Those who are wanting to get their hands on the first-person mod can join jedijosh920’s Discord channel and download it for themselves. It will be an experience, that’s for sure. As for the Spider-Man 2 sequel, we will be keeping a close eye on developer Insomniac Games as we are surely due for some new gameplay. Do you plan on downloading the new PC mod? Excited for the sequel? Let us know!

Source