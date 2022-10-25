Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Test Drive Achievement / Trophy Guide

Just over halfway through the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 during Mission 10, “Violence and Timing,” Task Force 141 makes a stop in the first game’s setting of Urikstan to save Laswell. Like many other missions in the campaign, Mission 10 introduces a new gameplay gimmick, which is the ability to hijack cars as you drive up a highway toward the front of a convoy holding Laswell. While you can jump from car to car, there is an Achievement / Trophy called “Test Drive,” which tasks you with driving a total of 5 different vehicle types as you make your way to Laswell. This might be a bit of a challenge if you don’t know what the 5 types of cars that you need to drive are but luckily I can help with that. This guide will explain to players how to get the Test Drive Achievement and Trophy in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Modern Warfare 2- How to Redeem a Beta Code | Modern Warfare 2- How to Play the Beta | Dates and Platforms | Modern Warfare 2: How to get Early Access to the Campaign | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect |

Test Drive Trophy Guide In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The sequence that is tied to the Achievement comes shortly after the start of the level. Playing as Gaz, you begin the approach to the convoy in Nikolai’s helicopter and provide overwatch to the ground team. After a few minutes, an RPG will cause Gaz to fall from the helicopter, hanging upside down from a rope that had secured him to the aircraft. After a set piece that sees you dodging traffic and shooting enemies from this position, you will cut yourself down on top of an enemy transport truck and will be directed to hijack a nearby truck. This is the point where you can start checking off your list of cars found on the road.

Below is a breakdown of the five types of cars that you can drive for the Test Drive Achievement and Trophy:

Transport Truck

This is the type of vehicle that you land on top of after you cut yourself loose from Nikolai’s helicopter. While you are directed to jump onto a nearby Flatbed Truck, you can hijack the truck you are on top of so that you check it off from the list.

Flatbed Truck

The first car that you are directed to is a Flatbed Truck next to the Transport Truck that you land on. This car is a regular car turned into a combat vehicle that is one of the most common on the street. After clearing out the enemies in the back of the truck, you can jump onto the roof of the car and hijack it from the driver.

Cargo Truck

A truck meant for carrying a lot more than the flatbed above, this vehicle also comes with several weapons and reserve ammo in the back. Just like the previous vehicle, clear out the back of enemies and you will be able to commandeer the truck.

Tactical Vehicle

The armored car, pictured below, has an enemy come out of the roof to shoot at you. Once you take care of them, you are able to jump onto the roof and take the wheel.

Civilian Vehicles

Every other vehicle can be found driving up the road as part of the convoy, but as you make your way through the enemies, you will notice some normal civilian vehicles parked on the side of the road. While there are several vehicle types that can be on the side of the road, these regular vehicles make up the fifth and final car that you need for the Test Drive Achievement. Pick out any of the cars parked on the side of the road, park next to it, and hop into the new car to finish off your list of 5 vehicles.

Once you take control of these vehicles and take them for a joyride, you will unlock the Achievement / Trophy!

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- All Safe Codes and Locations | Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy Guide