Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap Announced for PC and Xbox Series X/S

The new installment is coming next year.

Robot Entertainment has introduced another entry into its popular tower defense orc-slaying series. Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap will be released in early 2025 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Check out the trailer for Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap below:

“With Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, we embraced the challenge of innovating within a 13-year-old franchise by listening closely to our fans and their requests,” said Patrick Hudson, co-founder and CEO of Robot Entertainment. “Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of fun and creativity.

We’ve stayed true to the classic chaotic action and light-hearted tone, while introducing four-player co-op, new and versatile heroes with deeply unique abilities, expanded level variety, and new roguelite progression choices. This game is all about delivering the most exhilarating orc-slaying experience yet.”

The entire Orcs Must Die! series is currently heavily discounted on Steam to celebrate the game’s upcoming release.

The first game in the series was released via Xbox Live Arcade in October 2011 and was followed by a sequel in July 2012. The third game, Orcs Must Die! Unchained, was released in 2017 for PC and PlayStation 4, with Orcs Must Die! 3 following in 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Following the release of the third game, Jerome K. Jones, Design Director at Robot Entertainment and Lead Designer on Orcs Must Die! 3, gave his thoughts on a future installment in an interview with GameRant.

“We try to think ‘what if we make Orcs Must Die! 4,’ or ‘what if we make Orcs Must Die! 10,’ you know? We try to keep that in mind and talk about our dreams and hopes.

But with the gaming industry, you never know when things for a franchise will come to an end. I think Orcs is strong though, it has a very strong fan story following, which is good because it’s funny and lighthearted. It seems to strike a nerve with a lot of people.”

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap will be released in early 2025 for Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

