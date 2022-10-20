Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally available and with the release of a brand-new title comes the list of new Achievements and Trophies for players to unlock. For players that want to know the full list of these challenges as they make their way to a Platinum Trophy, this article has got you covered! NOTE: This list is written with the knowledge provided by the Campaign Early Access. If any further Achievements or Trophies are added to the game upon its full release on October 28, this article will be updated. This article provides players with a fully comprehensive list of all of the Achievements and Trophies in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

All Achievements And Trophies In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Unlike other Call of Duty titles, 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 does not have trophies for completing the individual levels. Instead, each one is for completing a challenge or finding a secret within the campaign. There are also trophies pertaining to the game’s Co-op mode, though there aren’t any that pertain to multiplayer. There are currently 24 Achievements/Trophies for players to unlock, with the extra Platinum Trophy for those playing on PlayStation, bringing that total to 25. You will find the full list of all the Achievements and Trophies available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 down below:

We are RTB: Collect all the Trophies.

Collect all the Trophies. Crocodile: Shoot three enemies while underwater in ‘Wetwork’.

Shoot three enemies while underwater in ‘Wetwork’. Must be Wind: Rescue the hostages in ‘Countdown’ without the enemies firing their weapons.

Rescue the hostages in ‘Countdown’ without the enemies firing their weapons. Gunless: Finish ‘Alone’ without firing a gun

Finish ‘Alone’ without firing a gun Test Drive: Drive five vehicle types in ‘Violence and Timing’.

Drive five vehicle types in ‘Violence and Timing’. Ghost-in-Training: Reach the penthouse in ‘El Sin Nombre’ without killing anyone or triggering the alarm.

Reach the penthouse in ‘El Sin Nombre’ without killing anyone or triggering the alarm. Don’t touch the deck!: in ‘Dark Water’ advance 90 meters towards the front of the ship without touching the deck.

in ‘Dark Water’ advance 90 meters towards the front of the ship without touching the deck. Keeping this One: Reach Price using the first vehicle you hijack.

Reach Price using the first vehicle you hijack. Gentleman Thief: Open three safes in the Campaign.

Open three safes in the Campaign. Wall of Duty: Kill three Enemies with the Riot Shield in the Campaign or in Co-op.

Kill three Enemies with the Riot Shield in the Campaign or in Co-op. Daredevil: While affected by one Flashbang, kill two enemies in the Campaign or in Co-op.

While affected by one Flashbang, kill two enemies in the Campaign or in Co-op. Practice Makes Perfect: Shoot all the targets in the training area in ‘Ghost Team’.

Shoot all the targets in the training area in ‘Ghost Team’. A Crappy Way to Die: Kill the enemy in the porta-potty.

Kill the enemy in the porta-potty. Nessie: Reach the barge without being seen in ‘Wetwork’.

Reach the barge without being seen in ‘Wetwork’. No time to lose: Complete the CCTV sequence in four minutes.

Complete the CCTV sequence in four minutes. Backpack Guy: Kill gassed or blinded enemies using a Molotov, Semtex, and Frag in ‘Prison Break’.

Kill gassed or blinded enemies using a Molotov, Semtex, and Frag in ‘Prison Break’. Cutting Heads off Snakes: Finish all Campaign missions on Veteran or Realism difficulty.

Finish all Campaign missions on Veteran or Realism difficulty. Time for Pints: Finish the Campaign on any difficulty.

Finish the Campaign on any difficulty. Nobody Was There: Never trigger the alarm in ‘Recon by Fire’.

Never trigger the alarm in ‘Recon by Fire’. Night Fight: Earn three Stars in ‘Low Profile’.

Earn three Stars in ‘Low Profile’. Hellride: Earn three Stars in ‘Denied Area’.

Earn three Stars in ‘Denied Area’. King of the Mountain: Earn three Stars in ‘Defender: Mt. Zaya’.

Earn three Stars in ‘Defender: Mt. Zaya’. Going Dark: Complete ‘Low Profile’ without triggering any alarms.

Complete ‘Low Profile’ without triggering any alarms. Only the Beginning: Earn at least one Star in Co-op.

Earn at least one Star in Co-op. Full SSE: Find 20 intel fragments in Co-op.

