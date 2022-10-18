Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Can You Pre-Load the Multiplayer?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching, and when the multiplayer releases on October 28, players are going to want to jump into multiplayer. Just like just about every game released today, you are able to download the game early so that once the release date hits, you can get right into the game. For players that want to make sure that they have the game up and ready to go on release day, this guide will explain when the pre-load is available. This guide will tell you when players will be able to pre-download the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Pre-Load Date for Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Explained

While the campaign will be made available a week early for players who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe version of Modern Warfare 2, everyone will be getting access to the multiplayer and Spec Ops mode on the same day October 28. Thanks to a tweet and image provided by @CharlieINTEL, we have a look at when players will be able to download the modes. You will be able to install the packs for the game’s multiplayer and co-op modes on October 21. Pre-loading the game will allow you to jump right in and play when the release date hits with no need to wait to download the entire title.

The image for the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer pre-load start date can be found down below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on both Steam and Battle.net on October 28, 2022. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future guides on the upcoming title as well as Warzone 2.0.

