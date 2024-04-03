Amazon Has Released Video For Upcoming Fallout Series

Fallout is a popular game that everyone remembers playing Fallout on their mobile devices and consoles years ago when it came out, many keeping up the trend and playing it even after. That gives in to the series getting its own TV Series on Amazon.

Amazon released a new video that features some interviews and exclusive behind the scenes footage which is interesting for fans to watch and see behind the screen. The cast and crew go over the procress of what it is like bringing this popular game to a TV show, according to VGC.

A description of the show states: “Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

The show as far as we’ve seen does a great job of capturing many pieces of Fallout. Just next week will players be able to watch the show come to life. The full series will be dropping on Amazon Prime Video on April 11 for everyone to begin streaming. As of right now, this is all the new information we have regarding the show.

Fallout 4 is avaliable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.