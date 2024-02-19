Epic Games Store Just Changed Its Next Free Game Offer

Epic Games Store has been fighting to stay competitive against the behemoth that is Valve’s Steam digital marketplace. There were a few means to ensure that Epic Games Store might entice players more to the platform, with some being more popular than others. For instance, one attribute that has allowed Epic Games Store to bring out a massive interest in the digital marketplace is the free weekly games.

However, if you were keen on getting the free games, then you know that we typically have a week’s notice on what is coming to the platform. Epic Games Store will generally showcase the following week’s offering, and previously, the advertised games coming to the digital storefront for free were the classic Fallout titles. There were a total of three Fallout games that players were supposed to be able to claim this week starting on February 22, 2024.

But now the game offering has just been changed to Super Meat Boy Forever. It’s not known quite yet as to why the sudden change, but it looks like you’ll be forced to purchase the original Fallout games if you were banking on them to be free later this week. Meanwhile, Super Meat Boy Forever might be a worthwhile replacement.

Currently, Dakar Desert Rally is the free game offered right now on the Epic Games Store digital storefront. If you haven’t been claiming these games, there’s not much you need to do. All players need to do is make a free account on the Epic Games Store. From there, you can claim the free games as they are presented each week. From there, you’ll have them in your account, where you can install and play them whenever you wish.

With that said, you only have a week to claim these games before they are put back on the storefront for players to purchase. So you have until February 22, 2024, before the Dakar Desert Rally game ends up being replaced by the new addition coming our way, Super Meat Boy Forever. If you haven’t already played Super Meat Boy Forever, this is a sequel installment to the previous Super Meat Boy. However, you’ll find that this game is an auto-runner with randomly generated platform levels. You can find a trailer for the game below. While the game is soon going to be offered for free on PC through Epic Games Store, you can also find the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS platforms.