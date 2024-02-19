Fable Reboot Internal Release Window Reportedly Leaked

Fable has been a classic for Xbox fans, and while we have had a long-dormant gap in terms of releases, a reboot is in the works. It was unveiled back in 2020 that the Fable franchise was going to be rebooted, and this time, it was a title being handled by Playground Games. Today, we’re finding out that a new supposed release window for the team working on the project has been leaked. An industry insider is telling followers that Fable will be launching in 2025.

We haven’t seen very much of this upcoming Fable game. After the 2020 reveal confirming Fable would make a return, it wasn’t until last year that we got our first extensive look into the game. This fresh new start for the franchise has quite a few fans eager to dive into the action RPG. Likewise, seeing how Playground Games handles the IP will be interesting.

If you’re unfamiliar with Playground Games, this is the studio that has brought out the Forza Horizon series, with Fable being their first game outside of the racing franchise. With that said, we haven’t officially received a launch window for the game. According to a report by The Gamer, it seems that industry insider NateTheHate has taken to the ResetEra forum to alert others that the last they heard, Fable would be launching into the marketplace sometime in 2025.

That’s according to what they heard from a source last year. So things could have changed, and an internal launch date has been pushed further back. Meanwhile, it also leaves some fans wondering if this still holds true, and then we could perhaps be close to another showcase for the game this year. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any insight on reboot during the Xbox Developer Direct last month. But that doesn’t mean there’s no planned showing during June’s showcase.

Microsoft’s Xbox team recently had a business update event last week to clarify some of the future plans Xbox had. During that conversation, it was revealed that there were plans to bring out another showcase this June. That should be filled with exciting new video game announcements and updates to already revealed titles. Among the games showcased, we’re hopeful that there will be another appearance of Fable, hopefully with a launch date attached. In the meantime, you can check out the latest showcase footage for the game in the video we have below.