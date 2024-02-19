Nintendo Has Been Valued As The Richest Company In Japan

There have been tons of reports flying around about Nintendo over the last six weeks. Specifically, there are rumors about when the next Direct will happen or if one will happen at all. Then, there are the rumors about the Switch Successor, what it will be like, and when it will arrive. Finally, there are all sorts of rumors about the video games that are either “in the works” at The Big N or “will be announced soon.” It all gets rather mucky when you think about it. So, we’re going to do the opposite; we’re not going to talk about rumors. We’re going to discuss facts.

Specifically, Japanese outlet Toyo Keizai revealed that by their analysis, Nintendo is the richest company in Japan, with a value of over $11 billion.

One thing to note about this is that a key metric used to determine its value was by subtracting out all the debt that The Big N had and putting that against its assets and other things of value. The twist? Nintendo doesn’t have any debt! So unlike MANY other companies, it’s free and clear to do what it wants and not worry about “digging themselves a deeper hole.”

It should also be noted that this applies to ALL companies in Japan, not just those in the video game space. To that end, Bandai Namco is the next gaming company on the list, but they’re at No.25 in terms of value! That says quite a bit, wouldn’t you say?

It’s not hard to see how The Big N was able to pull this off. Over the last seven years, their latest console, the Switch, has been doing incredible numbers all over the world. As of now, it’s at around 140 million units sold. To that end, their software sales have been out of this world, selling over 1.2 billion units on the Switch and its various versions. The library on the Switch, especially when you focus on the 1st and 3rd party exclusives, is not just legendary; it puts all other systems out there to shame.

But that’s not all. The company has also been expanding its reach in other ways, such as with Super Nintendo World. The theme park now has two locations, with a third setting up soon in Florida. Finally, they just had an incredible movie gross via Mario’s first silver-screen animated adventure, which grossed over a billion dollars.

When you add that all together, even with recent uncertainties about what comes next, The Big N is doing fine and will likely stay that way for a while.