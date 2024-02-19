Respawn Entertainment Teases Star Wars FPS Title Via Job Listing

But is the FPS strong in this one?

It’s incredible how a few years can change everything within a fan-favorite media universe. For Star Wars, it was very much “the end is near” after the sequel films made money, but it didn’t resonate with fans in meaningful ways. The last two films in the set were so divisive that they’re still debated today regarding their “quality.” However, the franchise has done much better on the TV and video game side of things. Not perfect! There were still issues here and there, but it was much better than the films. To that end, one of the teams behind this “renaissance” is gearing up for a new title.

That team is Respawn Entertainment, which brought Cal Kestis and his allies to life via his two video game titles that won over many fans for their fun story, deep combat, and exploring places we’d never been to before. The most recent game even touched on elements from the High Republic, a period of time that hasn’t been “graced” in media outside of the comics.

Anyway, last week, one of their heads teased that the company was working on something “fans would love” and have been asking for. Consider how much this fanbase asks for certain things that didn’t give much insight. However, today, some fans found job listings for Respawn, and they reveal exactly what they’re up to. Specifically, they’re making a brand-new FPS title set within the galaxy far, far away:

“In collaboration with Lucasfilm, the Star Wars™ FPS Team is developing a new AAA FPS in the Star Wars™ galaxy. Inspired by classic titles like Dark Forces and Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2, our story-driven single player game is being developed from the ground up leveraging the power of Unreal Engine 5. We’re combining this inspiration and technology with Respawn’s pedigree for making best-in-class shooters to deliver a brand new experience our players will love.”

So, yeah, they’re doing that. Longtime fans know that the franchise had some banger FPS titles back in the earlier days of PC gaming and on consoles. So, hearing that they’re not just bringing that back but using Unreal Engine 5 and wanting to make it a deep storytelling experience? That’s going to get fans fired up in the biggest way.

Granted, since they’re hiring for several Senior Positions, including interface artists and character artists, they could be in the beginning stages of everything. However, that still means it’s coming, and that’s something to look forward to.