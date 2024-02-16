Rumor: Respawn Is Making Star Wars Game “Fans Have Been Waiting For For A Long Time”

Is it too much to ask Respawn to make all the Star Wars games? But they haven't failed thus far.

Respawn is reportedly working on an unannounced Star Wars game that is worth getting excited about.

Tom Henderson sent out this tweet, in response to someone asking about Battlefront III:

“No, but Respawn is cooking a Star Wars singleplayer experience I think a lot of people have wanted for a long time.”

Tom did go on to claim he would write a full article about this on Insider Gaming, after he verified it with his sources. It sounds like Tom isn’t fully confident in the rumor to write it up yet. But it seems to have been credible enough that he was willing to mention it.

Now, we know that Respawn actually have a few Star Wars projects in development, aside from working on Apex Legends. We are getting a 3rd Star Wars Jedi title, a Star Wars RTS, and a Star Wars FPS.

For those who wanted to bring it up, in spite of the bad press around it, the Knights of the Old Republic remake is presumed to still be in development under Embracer. The last credible update we have claims that Saber Interactive has taken over on the title, but we don’t have any other information outside of that.

It’s not like Disney and LucasArts are tied to working with Respawn for Star Wars games. Of course, we are looking forward to Star Wars Outlaws from Ubisoft. But if this rumor is true, it’s a strong signal that Disney and LucasArts now trust Respawn, in comparison to other video game studios who they had recently worked with.

We once had Star Wars games under development with Amy Hood, that got cancelled. So one can understand if Disney and LucasArts don’t trust a game studio based on their body of work, or how popular they are among fans. In 2024, after many false starts with Electronic Arts, Disney and LucasArts are looking for studios that can deliver.

And Respawn has met the bare minimum of delivering games that made fans happy and made money, and arguably a bit more than that. The only question now is if Disney and LucasArts may unintentionally be spreading the studio too thin by having them work on multiple titles all at once.

But then again, it’s possible that this isn’t a new title assigned to Respawn. It may be describing one of the three Star Wars games we already know they have under development. If Tom can clear it all up with his sources, we may find out more soon enough.