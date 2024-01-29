Star Wars Outlaws Team Talks About The Importance of Reputation

When Ubisoft announced Star Wars Outlaws last year, many were taken aback by how the game looked and what they appeared to be in for. This wasn’t a title that would let you be a Jedi, Sith, or even a bounty hunter. Instead, you’re playing a scoundrel named Kay Vess, who is seeking to make a new life for herself to get out from the shadows of the underworld she’s been forced to live in. With a loyal friend on her shoulder and a droid at her back, she will travel the galaxy during the original trilogy period to see if she can finally make her dream come true.

During a chat with GamesRadar, creative director Julian Gerighty noted that the team wanted to ensure their story worked within the underground element of this beloved universe. To that end, for Kay Vess, the most important thing she has is her reputation, and so if you build that up or break it down, it will change things within the title:

“As a scoundrel you live and die by your reputation, meaning that Kay will have to navigate the underworld and its various crime syndicates, making choices that will impact her reputation, her experience, and her support throughout the game.”

To be clear, Ubisoft noted that there will NOT be multiple endings within the title that will change based on your choices. There is one ending. Period. However, your choices will affect what it’s like to get to that ending, including the challenges you face. So your choices still matter, but more along the lines of adding to the difficulty or struggling to get through certain areas and quests:

“A good reputation could lead to some of the most lucrative opportunities and a bad reputation could result in [Kay Vess] facing a syndicate’s wrath as they hunt her down.”

So while it may not seem like it, these choices will ensure replay value as you can lean toward one group of “scum and villainy” in one playthrough and then see how a different one reacts to you in another. Or, you can see if you can get through the game without having to deal with them at all!

Another thing the creative director noted is that Star Wars Outlaws will have all-new locations created specifically to highlight certain new factions and groups, including a new city that is upon a moon. So you’ll have plenty of places to travel to when the game arrives in 2024.