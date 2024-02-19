Internal Wolverine Game Trailer Leaks Online

There’s been a barrage of leaks hitting the web from Insomniac Games, and just when things seem to have settled down, another leak emerges online. Today, we’re finding out that a new internal trailer for the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine game has appeared online, leaving fans a small look into what they can expect from this game.

A Reddit post has appeared online showing off the trailer, which is likely a trailer made internally to get a look at what the studio is planning. We might not see the exact trailer release to the public. Likewise, it could be that this trailer will get some adjustments before it is officially revealed to the public. Regardless, the footage offers a look at Wolverine as he battles a variety of enemies and traverses through environments. This game also looks to offer a far more brutal combat experience than Marvel’s Spider-Man series. It’s a small look at the game and not something that necessarily offers much of what to expect in terms of the narrative storyline.

This is far from the only trailer or footage to pop up online, either. Late last year, Insomniac Games was targeted in a ransomware attack. Those unaware, a ransomware attack is when a group manages to steal various internal data. Typically, these attacks are for various corporations in hopes of extorting them money in exchange for the files being deleted. With that said, if the target doesn’t play along, then the files are leaked online or sold in a makeshift online auction.

Insomniac Games found countless files leaked online. This gave players insight into future plans from the studio, leaked concept art, gameplay footage, and other confidential data for their current projects. That was mainly content for Marvel’s Wolverine. However, there were enough data leaks that an unofficial PC port for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 managed to appear online.

Meanwhile, for fans who want more official insight into Marvel’s Wolverine, we’re still left waiting in the dark. Marvel’s Wolverine wasn’t featured in the PlayStation State of Play event last month, and there hasn’t been any indication just when the game will be showcased again. We’re also not sure if we’ll see the game land in the marketplace this year at this point. That said, we know that when Marvel’s Wolverine does launch, we’ll see it arrive exclusively for the PlayStation 5 platform. For now, you can check out the official announcement trailer for the game in the video we have below.