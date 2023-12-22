Insomniac Games Releases Statement Over Recent Cyberattack

Without a doubt, it’s been a rough couple of weeks now for Insomniac Games. After releasing their successful sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man earlier this year, the focus soon shifted towards getting their next game ready. Marvel’s Wolverine was previously teased to the public, but we haven’t seen the game in quite a long time. However, the focus on their work quickly shifted towards dealing with a public cyberattack. A ransomware group managed to hack into Insomniac Games, and with it came a slew of stolen data.

As you all know by now, that data was leaked online, and players could see a roadmap of upcoming games and some new details for Marvel’s Wolverine. An early game build was released, and fans got more synopsis, videos, and screenshots. On top of that, personal information was stolen from their current and former employees, including independent contractors. As you can imagine, that made for quite the headache for the folks over at Insomniac Games and Sony.

The studio has remained silent for a while now, but today, the development studio has released a statement from their X social media account. You can read that statement in full within the embedded post above. But overall, the studio noted that they are saddened and angered over the situation. These past few days, the team has been working internally to deal with personal data stolen and is still working to go through all the data that might have been impacted.

Still, the developers are pressing on and will continue their work on the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine. However, the studio noted that this game is still early in production, and much like all their plans, it can evolve throughout development. That could mean there could be quite a difference between the leaked content shared online and the final product. We’ll have to wait and see how that final product turns out, as we still don’t have a release date attached to the game quite yet.

Unfortunately, there’s no indication as to when we’ll see more of this game officially. Instead, the developers only stated that more official information about Marvel’s Wolverine will be released when the time is right. Hopefully, we’ll get some new details shared about the game before 2024 officially wraps. In the meantime, you can view their 2021 official trailer reveal drop for the game below.