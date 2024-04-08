GTA 6 Theory Turns Out To Not Be True

GTA 6 has had many different rumors flooding its gate since it was announced, but with the release of its first trailer, everything got more heightened than before. Everything with this game has been crazy since then, but some of the rumors have some interesting points that many of us then wonder are true or not.

Some of the rumors were that GTA 6 had been delayed – which it wasn’t – or that it would release in February 2025, which was never confirmed. But now, there is a new theory that has been squashed. The rumor was that Troy Baker was the voice of the lead male in the game, this man is known for being one of the best voice actors in video gaming, so it makes sense why it would be speculated.

Baker responded and disclaimed that the theory wasn’t true and that he was not the voice of the main actor we heard in the series.

“I want that guy, whoever it is, to get credit for his work, because I’m sure it’s going to be great. That’s a grind. Those guys pour themselves into those characters, and they deserve all of the credit for their work,” Baker expressed about the matter, according to GameSpot.

The first trailer for the game was released back in December 2023, and so far, we don’t know when the next trailer will be. We hope we will receive another one by late this year since the game will be released sometime in 2025.